Give up ‘Manik’ for Hira, says PM Modi in Tripura

He promised massive transformation of Tripura where the state government employees are paid the same pay scale since 1996.

BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign rally ahead of Tripura Assembly Elections in Unakoti on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign rally ahead of Tripura Assembly Elections in Unakoti on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a campaign trail in the frontier state of Tripura, on Thursday launched a frontal attack on the Left Front government and asked as to why people in the state do not earn minimum wages even though the CPI-M) government has been in power for 25 years.

Addressing an election meeting at Rangamatia Madrassa ground here, he said people wear ‘manik’ or gem stone for changing their fate, but this Manik (Sarkar) failed to bring prosperity in the lives of people. “Throw away manik (Sarkar government) and go for ‘hira’ for prosperity and development in the state in the upcoming election,” Mr Modi said. “You should replace Manik with Hira (diamond) to come out of non-development and backwardness of decades,” said the Prime Minister and added, “People in distress tend to wear ‘manik’ (gemstone) on the fingers hoping for better days. But if one wears the wrong ‘manik’, the distress gets compounded. You have worn the wrong ‘manik’ for the past 25 years and so haven’t tasted the real pace of development and prosperity. Time has come for you to shed the wrong ‘manik’ and wear ‘Hira’ after the election to see the change for better.”

In his style, the Prime Minister also decoded — ‘Hira’ saying—-“H stands for highway, I stands for I-way (digital connectivity), R stands for roadway and A stands for airway. He promised massive transformation of Tripura where the state government employees are paid the same pay scale since 1996.

