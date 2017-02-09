The Asian Age | News

Kamal Hassan backs OPS claim to Tamil Nadu CM post

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 9, 2017, 7:10 am IST
Updated : Feb 9, 2017, 7:10 am IST

He also clarified that Panneerselvam is “neither his friend nor his foe”.

Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

Chennai: Jumping on the O. Panneerselvam bandwagon, Tamil film icon Kamal Hassan said the chief minister has not shown any signs of “damage or incompetence so far” and suggested that he should be allowed to continue since he is the “tool to execute my democratic will.”

The actor, who has always been outspoken about political and social issues, also took a dig at V.K. Sasikala staking the claim for the chief ministership, saying her friendship with late Jayalalithaa does not give her the boarding pass to the top post.

“Just sticking around with somebody for long enough does not make you qualify for the profession. I am lawyer’s son and that does not make me go and argue a case in the court. I am an actor and I am trained for that,” Mr Hassan said, when asked about his Opposition to Ms Sasikala.

He also clarified that Mr Panneerselvam is “neither his friend nor his foe”, the actor said the Chief Minister was the tool to execute his democratic will and people of the state should have the control on those who govern them. 

“Now we have a choice. Mr Panneerselvam has not shown any signs of damage or incompetence I don’t know the qualifications of Sasikala and neither do the people of Tamil Nadu,” the actor told English news channels. At one point, he also termed Sasikala as “conglomeration of corruption” and said she should respect the people’s views. 

Noting that he was “disturbed” with the developments in the state, Mr Hassan pinned part of the blame on the citizens as he said the people have not been doing anything because we have been lazy. 

Earlier, he also invited fellow actor R Madhavan to begin a discussion regarding the current conflict of interest between the ruling party.

“@ActorMadhavan Please. Talk on crisis in TN. We have a voice with decibel levels not conducive to bad politics, you can also disagree. But do it loud please,” tweeted Mr Haasan. 

To this Madhavan replied in a series of tweets how the state needs to walk in the “right direction”. “Sir we have always discussed how TN should be the BEST state in the world leave alone India. With the talent and potential we have we are.” 

Tags: panneerselvam, j. jayalalithaa, v.k. sasikala, kamal hassan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

