Northern Army commander meets top China general

New Delhi: In a significant attempt to mend military ties with China post Doklam, Northern Army Commander Lt. Gen. Ranbir Singh, who is on a strategical five day visit to China, on Wednesday met with Gen. Han Weiguo, Commander of the PLA Ground Forces.

Lt. Gen. Singh is leading a high level military delegation which also has one major general from North East formation.

This means that entire front with China is being covered by the Indian delegation.

He will also visit Western Theatre Command and meet with General Zhao Zongqi, Commander Western Theatre Command in Chengdu. This Theatre is responsible for border with India.

“Both these Generals are directly dealing with forces operating against India. Meeting with them will help understand the sensitivities on ground and concerns of each other,” said top Army sources.

This visit is the second ever such visit by the Northern Army Commander to China.