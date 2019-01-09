PM Modi holds talk with Norway PM

Norwegian PM Solberg reportedly said that the world will not be able to reach the sustainable goals unless “India is on board”.

New Delhi: In the presence of visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Norway’s Governm-ent Pension Fund Global has made a portfolio investment of a whopping USD 12 billion in India. The two countries also inked a pact on the “India–Norway Ocean Dialogue” designed to boost cooperation in all sectors of the ocean economy” in which Norway has expertise.

Mr Modi pointed out that India’s population residing in the country’s coastal areas can benefit greatly from the Ocean Economy. The two countries also agreed to strengthen cooperation to achieve Sustainable Deve-lopment Goals (SDGs).

The MoU between the ministry of external affairs of India and the ministry of foreign affairs of Norway on India-Norway Ocean Dialogue was inked in the presence of the two leaders.

“When I had met Prime Minister Solberg in the G-20 Summit in 2017, she gave me a football as a gift...The meaning of that was different. That football was not for the goal that we have in the sport but was a symbol of sustainable development goals,” PM Modi said. The SDGs are reportedly a set of 17 global goals set by the United Nations in areas such as climate change, economic inequality, innovation and peace and justice.

Norwegian PM Solberg reportedly said that the world will not be able to reach the sustainable goals unless “India is on board”.

“I have seen impressive improvements on the work done in India, especially on women’s empowerment,” she said.

Speaking later at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue Conference in the Capital before a large audience that included PM Modi, the Norwegian PM praised India for respecting international law and agreeing to the verdict of international tribunals in resolution of maritime disputes. She said smaller countries like Norway take note when large countries like India respect international law. “The principle of ‘might is right’ cannot be used for governing oceans,” the Norwegian PM said. The comments are being seen by observers as significant, given that China has refused to adhere to the orders of international tribunals in resolving maritime disputes in the South China Sea.

The Norwegian PM meanwhile spoke about extracting Ocean resources in a sustainable manner so that oceans are protected while giving maximum benefits to people. Ms. Solberg also backed free trade while opposing protectionism.