No one can save Modi from Rafale probe, says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale fighter jet deal. Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Mr Gandhi said the CBI chief was “ousted” at 1am as he was about to begin an investigation into the Rafale jet agreement and Mr Modi and his government cannot run away from a probe into the deal.

“The CBI chief has been reinstated and we have got some relief. Now let’s see what happens,” Mr Gandhi said.

The Congress party has been targeting Mr Modi on the Rafale deal alleging the price of each Rafale aircraft has sharply increased from `526 crore, negotiated by the previous UPA government, to `1,600 crore and that the contract will help Anil Ambani get `30,000 crore benefit through offset contract. Mr Ambani too has rejected the charges.

Mr Gandhi also said that no one can save the PM from Rafale investigation and the entire nation will know “without a shadow of doubt” that he has taken `30,000 crore of people’s money and given it to his “friend” Anil Ambani.

Soon after Mr. Verma was sent on leave late in October, Mr. Gandhi had accused Mr Modi of allegedly removing him in an attempt to stop the officer from investigating the Rafale “scam”.

The Congress has often pressed the charge against the government since then. It had also said that divesting Mr. Verma of his statutory powers abruptly amid a feud with his deputy Rakesh Asthana was illegal. In the ongoing winter session of parliament the Congress has been demanding that the PM should come to the house and answer questions being raised on the Rafale fighter jet deal.