India doesn't eye foreign territory, nor does it exploit other's assets: PM

The comments come in the wake of increasing border tensions in certain sectors of India's border with China.

Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference in Delhi, Modi said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said India has no intention of exploiting any country's resources and is not eyeing anyone's territory, basing its relationships not on "profit or loss" but on humanity.

Addressing the first PIO Parliamentarians Conference in Delhi, he said India has always played a constructive role in the world arena.

If any philosophy can counter extremism and radicalisation, it is Mahatma Gandhi's and India's philosophy of non-violence and 'satyagraha', he noted.

"We neither have the intention of exploiting anyone's resources nor are we eyeing anyone's territory. Our focus has always been on capacity building and resource development," the Prime Minister said.

The comments come in the wake of increasing border tensions in certain sectors of India's border with China.

"India is that country which has always played a constructive role in the world arena. We have not weighed our policy towards any country on profit or loss basis, but have viewed it from the prism of human values."

India's model of development aid, he added, is not based on give and take, but depends on the needs and priorities of countries.

"At a time when the world is divided by ideologies, India believes in the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'," he said.

When concerns over extremism and radicalisation in the world are increasing, India's message of inclusiveness can go out to the world, he told the parliamentarians.

"If there is any philosophy to counter radicalisation and extremism, it is the philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi and the philosophy of Indian values," he said.

India, with its rich values and traditions, has the power to lead and guide the world dealing with instability, Modi said.

According to the Prime Minister, the 21st century is known as the Asian century and India has an important role to play in it.

Persons of Indian origin can take pride in the country's increasing strength worldwide, he told the gathering.

Modi also called on Indian origin lawmakers from across the world to be partners in India's development and act as catalysts in the country's economic growth.

Over half the total investment into the country came in only the last three years with a record USD 60 billion of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2017.

All this has happened due to far-reaching policy changes ushered in by his government, with "reform and transform" being its guiding principle, the Prime Minister said.

"India is changing, India is transforming. India has moved far ahead and Indian hopes are at the top and you will see the result of change in every sphere. A record USD 60 billion dollar FDI came into the country last year," he said.