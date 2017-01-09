Cong releases manifesto for Punjab polls, promises to stop drug menace in 4 weeks

The party earlier launched 13 yatras in the state to reach out to people of each constituency.

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi on Monday released the Congress election manifesto for the Punjab polls, due on February 4.

Taking a leaf out of BJP’s book, Manmohan promised that the Congress would undo the ‘damage’ done by the SAD-BJP state government over the past 10 years if elected to power, through its ‘visionary’ manifesto.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh also claimed that the party would tackle the drug menace on priority basis and end the problem within 4 weeks.

The party earlier launched 13 yatras in the state to reach out to people of each constituency.

In the run-up to elections, the party ran a high-octane campaign in the state, with Amarinder Singh promising more jobs for youths. It also announced a farm loan waiver.

During an interaction, the party distributed Kisan Maang patras to farmers asking them the amount of the loan they had taken. The party also promised minimum support price to farmers.

Captain Amarinder Singh had launched two special programmes — “The Coffee with Captain” and “Halke Vich Captain”. The programme were designed for different audiences in the state.

About 40 seats are still left undecided by the party, for which candidates will be announced soon.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to contest the elections from his wife’s seat Amritsar east.