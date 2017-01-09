The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jan 09, 2017 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Cong releases manifesto for Punjab polls, promises to stop drug menace in 4 weeks

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 9, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2017, 1:42 pm IST

The party earlier launched 13 yatras in the state to reach out to people of each constituency.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Delhi on Monday released the Congress election manifesto for the Punjab polls, due on February 4.

Taking a leaf out of BJP’s book, Manmohan promised that the Congress would undo the ‘damage’ done by the SAD-BJP state government over the past 10 years if elected to power, through its ‘visionary’ manifesto.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh also claimed that the party would tackle the drug menace on priority basis and end the problem within 4 weeks.

The party earlier launched 13 yatras in the state to reach out to people of each constituency.

In the run-up to elections, the party ran a high-octane campaign in the state, with Amarinder Singh promising more jobs for youths. It also announced a farm loan waiver.

During an interaction, the party distributed Kisan Maang patras to farmers asking them the amount of the loan they had taken. The party also promised minimum support price to farmers.

Captain Amarinder Singh had launched two special programmes — “The Coffee with Captain” and “Halke Vich Captain”. The programme were designed for different audiences in the state.

About 40 seats are still left undecided by the party, for which candidates will be announced soon.

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu is expected to contest the elections from his wife’s seat Amritsar east. 

Tags: manmohan singh, congress, punjab elections, amarinder singh
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

German party asks state to pay sex costs of disabled

2

Priyanka dazzles in her stunning golden oufit at Golden Globes

3

Watch the world’s most advanced military robots in action

4

All account holders to submit PAN details to banks before Feb 28

5

Washington Post under fire for using wrong gender symbol

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Trousers go down for 'No Pants Subway Ride' globally

Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Photoshop battle over Sanders bringing Trump tweet printout

The annual Harbin Ice and Snow Festival in the capital of the northeastern province of Heilongjiang is expected to draw more than one million visitors to admire castles and cathedrals sculpted out of ice and lit up at night in stunning colours. (Photo: AFP)

Frozen wonderland lit up at Harbin ice festival

Dutch artist HuskMitBNavn makes 3 dimensional drawings out of everyday situations in life on paper. The writer sketches situations by using art and drawing to show it. (Photo: Instagram/@huskmitnavn1)

Artist brings cartoons to life with 3D drawings

A produce worker was photographed looking at his work after arranging produce on the shelf (Photo: Reddit)

Photoshop battle over produce worker admiring his work

Each week, patients at the Support Hospital of Brasilia receive visits from a special breed of therapist: dogs trained to help them recover from disease or injury. (Photo: AP)

Patients at Brazilian hospital get special 'pet therapy'

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham