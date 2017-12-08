Kapil Sibal slams PM Modi over Sunni Waqf issue

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming him as the lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal hit out at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for terming him as the lawyer for the Sunni Waqf Board. Mr Sibal showed the order of the Supreme Court that states he appeared for litigant Iqbal Ansari, the son of late Hashim Ansari who was the original petitioner in the case. Mr Sibal said, “Perhaps the Prime Minister was wrongly informed. I want to set the record straight. I did not represent the Sunni Waqf Board.”

Reiterating Mr Sibal’s statement, Mr. Zafaryab Jilani of AIMPLB said “Whatever Kapil Sibal said in the court has got nothing to do with the Congress nor with the Sunni Waqf Board.”