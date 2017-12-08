Ex-PM Manmohan Singh attacks slowdown, demonetisation

Singh criticised demonetisation and alleged that the PM has “betrayed” the trust of people.

Rajkot/Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh hit back at the BJP government over slowdown in the economy and said that the Centre has to register 10.6% growth in its fifth year to match the UPA’s average GDP figures.

“To equal the UPA’s 10-year average, the economy will have to grow at 10.6% in the fifth year, I would be happy if it were to happen but I frankly do not think it will”, Dr Singh said in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Singh again criticised demonetisation and alleged that the PM has “betrayed” the trust of people.

While addressing a press conference, Dr Singh said, “The people of Rajkot trusted the Prime Minister and believed in the policy of demonetisation in the hope that their sacrifice would benefit India. Their faith and hopes have been shattered. Modiji has betrayed the trust that people had reposed in him”.

Dr Singh is in Rajkot to have “samvaad” (dialogue) with teachers, professors and other professionals in poll-bound Gujarat. This is Dr Singh’s third visit for campaigning in the state.

“Ninety-nine per cent of the demonetised currency came back to the banks. It is clear that a lot of black money got converted to white and corruption continues to flourish. One immediate impact of demonetisation has been on job sector. Therefore, demonetisation was an uninformed attack and a disastrous decision for our economy,” added Dr Singh added.

He continued, “I invoke memories of more than 100 people who lost their lives while standing in queues as a result of demonetisation. I say with immense pain and a sense of deep responsibility that November 8 was a black day for our economy and democracy.”

Dr Singh further averred that people should demand the release of documents related to demonetisation.

“We must demand the government to release all the documents related to demonetisation in public domain for scrutiny,” he said.

The former Prime Minister also charged the BJP of protecting the corrupt. Dr Singh said, “Whoever faced corruption allegations during UPA was dealt with strictly, but the same cannot be said about BJP, they have not acted on corruption in their rule.”