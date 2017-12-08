The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 02:34 AM IST

India, All India

Ex-PM Manmohan Singh attacks slowdown, demonetisation

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 2:07 am IST

Singh criticised demonetisation and alleged that the PM has “betrayed” the trust of people.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (Photo: PTI)

Rajkot/Delhi: Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh hit back at the BJP government over slowdown in the economy and said that the Centre has to register 10.6% growth in its fifth year to match the UPA’s average GDP figures.

“To equal the UPA’s 10-year average, the economy will have to grow at 10.6% in the fifth year, I would be happy if it were to happen but I frankly do not think it will”, Dr Singh said in Rajkot, Gujarat, on Thursday, the last day of campaigning for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Singh again criticised demonetisation and alleged that the PM has “betrayed” the trust of people.

While addressing a press conference, Dr Singh said, “The people of Rajkot trusted the Prime Minister and believed in the policy of demonetisation in the hope that their sacrifice would benefit India. Their faith and hopes have been shattered. Modiji has betrayed the trust that people had reposed in him”.

Dr Singh is in Rajkot to have “samvaad” (dialogue) with teachers, professors and other professionals in poll-bound Gujarat. This is Dr Singh’s third visit for campaigning in the state.  

“Ninety-nine per cent of the demonetised currency came back to the banks. It is clear that a lot of black money got converted to white and corruption continues to flourish. One immediate impact of demonetisation has been on job sector. Therefore, demonetisation was an uninformed attack and a disastrous decision for our economy,” added Dr Singh added.

He continued, “I invoke memories of more than 100 people who lost their lives while standing in queues as a result of demonetisation. I say with immense pain and a sense of deep responsibility that November 8 was a black day for our economy and democracy.”

Dr Singh further averred that people should demand the release of documents related to demonetisation.

“We must demand the government to release all the documents related to demonetisation in public domain for scrutiny,” he said.

The former Prime Minister also charged the BJP of protecting the corrupt. Dr Singh said, “Whoever faced corruption allegations during UPA was dealt with strictly, but the same cannot be said about BJP, they have not acted on corruption in their rule.”

Tags: manmohan singh, narendra modi, demonetisation
Location: India, Gujarat, Rajkot

MOST POPULAR

1

No more slip ups, Cheteshwar Pujara tells butterfinger teammates

2

Harvey Weinstein boasted about having slept with me: Gwyneth Paltrow

3

Video of Bengal cop dancing goes viral, officer suspended

4

Qualcomm ready to move on without Apple

5

Eating nuts, fish daily cuts asthma, rhinitis risk in kids

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham