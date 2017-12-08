The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:23 PM IST

India, All India

B’luru: Journalist Ravi Belagere detained for giving ‘supari’ to kill colleague

AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Dec 8, 2017, 4:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2017, 4:25 pm IST

A CCB police team has already reached his residence in Padmanabhanagar and is questioning him in connection with the case.

Ravi Belagere will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)
 Ravi Belagere will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy. (Photo: YouTube screengrab)

Bengaluru: Eminent journalist and editor of 'Hai Bangalore' Kannada weekly, Ravi Belagere, has been detained by the CCB police on charges of giving supari (contract) to a sharp shooter to kill a colleague.

A CCB police team has already reached his residence in Padmanabhanagar and is questioning him in connection with the case. Sources said that he will be arrested anytime on Friday on charges of criminal conspiracy.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) N Sateesh Kumar said that the CCB police had recently arrested a sharp shooter, Tahir, from a lodge in Parappana Agrahara. "Based on his information, another gun dealer and sharp shooter, Shashidhar Mundevadigi, was arrested.

He confessed that Ravi Belagere had given supari to him to kill Sunil Heggaravalli, a journalist with 'Hai Bangalore'. Based on his statement, Ravi Belagere is being questioned."

Sources said that Heggaravalli had an illicit relationship with Belagere's second wife. This had upset Belagere and he had allegedly conspired to eliminate Heggaravalli.

Tags: hai bangalore editor, ravi belagere, supari, supari to kill, sunil heggaravalli
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

That's not how it would end: Trump Jr on JLaw's 'martini to the face' comment about US Prez

2

Researchers reveal new warning sign of Parkinson's disease, dementia

3

Mere seconds of solar gazing leaves woman with permanent eye injuries

4

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma travel abroad amidst marriage rumours

5

Childhood cancer survivors have more blood pressure problems

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham