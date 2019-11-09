Friday, Nov 08, 2019 | Last Update : 11:48 PM IST

SC to pronounce verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow

The apex court is likely to pronounce judgement at 10:30 am in the morning.

 A 5-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgement on October 16 after marathon hearing of 40 days. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Saturday its verdict in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved the judgment on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.

The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara.

