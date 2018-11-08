The Asian Age | News

On 2nd anniversary of demonetisation, Opposition slams democracy’s ‘black day’

Published : Nov 8, 2018, 10:45 am IST
The Congress party is expected to observe a 'black day' to mark the second anniversary of demonetisation, according to sources.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes. (Photo: File | AFP)
New Delhi: On the second anniversary of the central government's demonetisation drive on Thursday, the Congress party criticised the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Centre's move by calling it a 'black day' for Indian democracy and economy.

 

 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also resonated similar sentiments on Twitter.

 

 

 

Congress leader Manish Tewari also slammed the Modi government for the decision.

 

 

 

Last year, too, the Congress and other opposition parties protested at various places across India against the central government's drive.

"Two years ago, a disaster struck India's economy. So much so that the PM has now stopped speaking about demonetisation after ruining lives of ordinary citizens. History will remember this day as a black day. When you caste your vote for Lok Sabha-never forget notebandi," tweeted Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

On November 8, 2016, the Centre had declared Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes as non-legal and introduced new Rs 500 and Rs 2,000 notes.

Since then, various opposition leaders have highly criticised the Centre's move, while the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies have backed the decision.

