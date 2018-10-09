The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 09:59 PM IST

India, All India

‘Those against development spread rumours’: UP CM on attack on migrants

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 9:05 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 9:05 pm IST

Yogi Adityanath spoke to Gujarat CM over reported attacks on north Indians and was assured that govt there would ensure safety of all.

Some north Indians living in Gujarat had called me and I told them also, not to pay heed to the rumours, and on keeping the local administration and government in confidence, Adityanath said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 Some north Indians living in Gujarat had called me and I told them also, not to pay heed to the rumours, and on keeping the local administration and government in confidence, Adityanath said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that he had called up his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani over the reported attacks on north Indians in the western state and was assured that the government there would ensure the safety of all.

“The Gujarat chief minister told me over the phone there was no incident in the past three days and that he had appealed to people against paying heed to any rumour,” Adityanath said.

"Gujarat is a peace loving state and a model of development. Those who do not have any issue (to criticise the state government) spread such rumours. Those who do not want development spread rumours," Adityanath said.

Some north Indians living in Gujarat had called me and I told them also, not to pay heed to the rumours, and on keeping the local administration and government in confidence, Adityanath said.

He asked everyone to cooperate with the state government while hailing the steps taken by the Gujarat chief minister for maintaining peace and normalcy, an official spokesman said.

Non-Gujaratis, especially those hailing from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, were reportedly targeted in several parts of the state following the arrest of a Bihar native for allegedly raping a 14-month-old girl in Sabarkantha district last week.

The attacks took place after hate messages against non-Gujaratis, particularly those from Bihar and UP, were circulated on the social media, according to officials.

On September 28, a 14-month-old girl was allegedly raped in a village near Himmatnagar town of Sabarkantha district, around 100 km from Ahmedabad.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said Monday that he spoke to Rupani and expressed concern over the attacks on non-Gujaratis.

Tags: yogi adityanath, vijay rupani, nitish kumar
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Photographers share their favourite snaps on Mahalaya as the countdown to Durga Puja begins. (Photos: Orchid Chakravorty, Subhrajit Biswas, Ananya Das and Supratim Nandi/ Lead photo: Supratim Nandi))

Durga Puja 2018: India gears up for autumnal festivities

From pizza, to curry, soup and salad, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Delicious food pictures for the hungry souls

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham