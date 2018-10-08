The Asian Age | News

SC seeks Centre’s response on plea seeking NRC implementation in Tripura

SC considered petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. (Photo: File | ANI)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the central government on a petition seeking implementation of the national register for citizens (NRC) in Tripura to identify illegal immigrants in the state.

A bench comprising Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph considered the petition filed by Tripura People's Front seeking registration of citizens of Tripura in the NRC to identify illegal immigrants.

The centre had on July 30 published a second draft NRC list of Assam in which out of 3.29 crore people, names of 2.89 crore were included. The first draft of the NRC for Assam was published on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

Assam, which has faced an influx of people from Bangladesh since the early 20th century, is the only state having an NRC, which was first prepared in 1951.

