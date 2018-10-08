The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

‘India to be the most affected’, says think-tank after UN climate report

PTI
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 5:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 5:53 pm IST

IPCC report makes clear that world will see greater sea level rise, higher frequency of droughts, floods and heatwaves.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is 'unprecedented in scale,' the UN said in its landmark report. (Representational Image)
 Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is 'unprecedented in scale,' the UN said in its landmark report. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The IPCC climate change report makes it clear that the world will see greater sea level rise, higher frequency of droughts, floods and heatwaves, and countries like India with a large population dependent on agricultural and fishery would be the most affected, a Delhi-based environment think-tank said today.

The UN's Intergovernmental Panel for Climate Change (IPCC) report makes it clear that the impact of 1.5 degree Celsius warming is greater than what was anticipated earlier, while the impact at 2 degree Celsius is "catastrophic" for the poor and for developing nations like India, the Centre for Science and Environment or CSE said.

"The world needs a 'Plan B' to address climate change. India must take the lead in forming a global coalition for a 1.5 degree Celsius world to save its poor and vulnerable population," CSE said.

"Even at a little over 1.0 degree Celsius warming, India is being battered by the worst climate extremes -- it is clear that the situation at 1.5 degree Celsius is going to worsen. The new report from IPCC has served us a final warning that we must get our act together -- now and quickly," said Sunita Narain, Director General, CSE.

CSE Deputy Director General Chandra Bhushan said the report makes it clear that the impact of 1.5 degree Celsius warming is greater than what was anticipated earlier.

"Accordingly, the world would witness greater sea level rise, increased precipitation and higher frequency of droughts and floods, hotter days and heatwaves, more intense tropical cyclones, and increased ocean acidification and salinity... Countries like India, with large populations dependent on the agricultural and fishery sectors, would be highly impacted," he said.

Avoiding global climate chaos will require a major transformation of society and the world economy that is "unprecedented in scale," the UN said today in its landmark report.

At current levels of greenhouse gas emissions, the world could pass the 1.5 degree Celsius marker as early as 2030, and no later than mid-century, the UN's IPCC reported with "high confidence".

The US is the "biggest" obstacle to forming a global coalition to fight climate change and the world needs to unite against the "obstructive approach" of the US, the CSE said, while asserting that Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change or UNFCCC cannot be the only way ahead to address the climate change.

The report points out that the risk transition from 1.5 degree Celsius to 2 degree Celsius is very high and that the effects at 2 degree Celsius will be more devastating than what IPCC's Fifth Assessment Report had indicated.

Coastal nations and agricultural economies like India would be the worst affected, the report said, adding decline in crop yields, unprecedented climate extremes and increased susceptibility could push poverty by several million by 2050.

"The goal of climate change now must be firmly fixed to 1.5 degree Celsius to give the communities and nations a fighting chance to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. India must take the lead in creating a global coalition in this endeavour," said Bhushan.

CSE said the UN report also makes it clear that the current level of climate ambition, as set out under the Paris Agreement, will lead to disastrous effects on the planet as it is not in line with limiting warming to even 2 degree Celsius.

With inadequate climate efforts, global warming is likely to reach 1.5 degree Celsius between 2030 and 2052.

Tags: ipcc, climate change, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham