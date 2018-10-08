The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 08, 2018 | Last Update : 05:10 PM IST

India, All India

Gujarat govt urges migrants not to leave state, says 450 attackers arrested

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 8, 2018, 4:46 pm IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2018, 4:46 pm IST

'35 FIRs lodged and 3 cases filed under IT Act for spreading hatred on social media,' Gujarat home minister said.

Gujarat government has urged migrant workers not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Gujarat government has urged migrant workers not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat government on Monday appealed to migrant workers, who are leaving the state following a violent backlash over the rape of a 14-month-old girl, to stay back. The state government also urged them not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security.

“In the last 4 to 5 days, there have been attacks on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Gujarat. We have taken action against people involved in these attacks,” Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said adding, “It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states”.

The minister also said that the government has lodged 35 FIRs and three cases have been registered under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media. A report has also been submitted to the Central government, Jadeja added.

He also informed that over 450 people have been arrested for the attacks on migrants.

Migrant workers, especially those from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been facing the wrath of the locals following the alleged rape of a girl by a native of Bihar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on September 28.

The attacks intensified after hate messages were circulated on social media.

Also Read: Bihar, UP workers leave Gujarat after attacks over toddler’s rape

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and expressed concern over attacks on non-Gujarati people.

Condemning the alleged rape, Kumar said the guilty must be punished but an entire community should not be "tarred with the same brush".

"If somebody has committed a crime, he must be punished severely. But on account of one incident, people should not generalise and hold a grouse against an entire state," Kumar told reporters.

(With inputs from agencies)

Tags: rape, migrant labourers, pradipsinh jadeja, nitish kumar, gujarat
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Amid speculation over illness, Rishi Kapoor makes us ‘carefree’ in video with veteran

2

Vikas bragged about sex encounters, hugged me tight, buried face in my neck: Kangana

3

Woman gets public whipping by own mum for stealing clothes in Guatemala

4

This video of soon-to-be married Deepika-Ranveer dancing on Khalibali is too cute!

5

Apple responds to Businessweek’s ‘malicious chip’ report

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Moving on: Arbaaz Khan seems to giving more hints of making it official with Giorgia Andriani, while Malaika Arora Khan bonded with Arhaan on Sunday. (Photos: Instagram/ Viral Bhayani)

Arbaaz-Giorgia gush over each other after ramp show, Malaika takes son out

Stylish foot forward: B-Town stars came out dressed in their best at an awards show for a leading fashion magazine. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Sonakshi, Disha, Vicky, Aditi, others spread dazzle with their style

Simpletons turn millionaires: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who played common man, in ‘Sui Dhaaga’, were ecstatic and celebrated the success of the

Band, Baaja without Baraat for Anushka, Varun as Sui Dhaaga hits bull’s-eye

Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan were spotted together at the Mumbai airport. Meanwhile, 'Namaste England' stars Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and 'Andhadhun' stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu were spotted during the promotions of their film. Check out the latest pictures of Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Salman-Varun at airport, Arjun-Pari, Tabu-Ayushmann promote film

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham