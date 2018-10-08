Gujarat govt urges migrants not to leave state, says 450 attackers arrested

'35 FIRs lodged and 3 cases filed under IT Act for spreading hatred on social media,' Gujarat home minister said.

Gujarat government has urged migrant workers not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ahmedabad: Gujarat government on Monday appealed to migrant workers, who are leaving the state following a violent backlash over the rape of a 14-month-old girl, to stay back. The state government also urged them not to get frightened and said that appropriate actions will be taken for their security.

“In the last 4 to 5 days, there have been attacks on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in Gujarat. We have taken action against people involved in these attacks,” Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said adding, “It is our responsibility to provide security to those who come to Gujarat for employment from other states”.

The minister also said that the government has lodged 35 FIRs and three cases have been registered under the IT Act for spreading hatred on social media. A report has also been submitted to the Central government, Jadeja added.

He also informed that over 450 people have been arrested for the attacks on migrants.

Migrant workers, especially those from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, have been facing the wrath of the locals following the alleged rape of a girl by a native of Bihar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district on September 28.

The attacks intensified after hate messages were circulated on social media.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also spoke to his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani and expressed concern over attacks on non-Gujarati people.

Condemning the alleged rape, Kumar said the guilty must be punished but an entire community should not be "tarred with the same brush".

"If somebody has committed a crime, he must be punished severely. But on account of one incident, people should not generalise and hold a grouse against an entire state," Kumar told reporters.

