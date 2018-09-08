The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Interpol panel to take up RCN plea against Mehul Choksi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2018, 1:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2018, 6:38 am IST

Had also raised questions about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, they added.

Mehul Choksi
 Mehul Choksi

New Delhi: More trouble seems to be brewing for Mehul Choksi as the pending Red Corner Notice (RCN) request against the fugitive billionaire will be taken up by an internal committee of the Interpol next month.

According to sources, the Indian investigative agencies have made a strong case against Choksi and urged the Interpol to issue the pending RCN against him at the earliest. “The RCN request was put on hold by the Interpol after a representation by Choksi during which he had alleged that the cases against him were a result of political conspiracy”, sources said. The fugitive billionaire, wanted by the Indian agencies in connection with the multi-crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, had also raised questions about jail conditions in India, his personal safety and health among others, they added.

“A five-member Interpol committee’s court, called Commission for Control of Files, which will next month examine contentions of both the sides and give its ruling on the request for RCN against Choksi,” sources said. The Interpol had already issued a RCN against Choksi’s nephew Nirav Modi, who was allegedly his partner-in-crime and has been located in the United Kingdom after he fled from India in the first week of January this year. After his location was confirmed, Indian investigative agencies sent an extradition request against Nirav Modi to the authorities concerned in the UK through diplomatic chanxnel.

Meanwhile, the Interpol recently issued a RCN against Mihir R. Bhansali, right hand man of Nirav Modi, in connection with the PNB’s money-laundering case. The RCN, which is as an international arrest warrant, states Bhansali, CEO of Nirav Modi’s jewellery firm in the USA — Firestar International, is wanted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on charges of money laundering. The ED had informed the Interpol that Bhansali was likely to visit the US, the UK, Hong Kong, China or the UAE.

Tags: mehul choksi, rcn, red corner notice

MOST POPULAR

1

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

2

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

3

Lonely religious people less depressed than atheists, they see God as friend

4

Watch: Delhi hotel staff break into jig after top court legalises gay sex

5

Karisma bonds with Shweta, but did Abhishek ignore her in front of Aishwarya?

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Great Dorset Steam Fair, covering 600 acres of land and running for 5 days, is an annual show featuring steam-powered vehicles and machinery. (Photos: AP/ Facebook)

Great Dorset Steam Fair: Insight into life when steam power was in its heyday

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham