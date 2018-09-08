The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Sep 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Bharat Bandh call is BJP, RSS conspiracy: Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 8, 2018, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2018, 6:37 am IST

BJP, RSS are indulging in divisive politics as part of which agitations are being organised to oppose the amendments to the SC ST Act.

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi:Branding the Bharat Bandh called by upper caste and OBS groups against the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act as an “electoral conspiracy”, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday said it was a bid by the BJP to divide people on caste lines ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The Bharatiya Janata Party is supporting such agitations to divert people’s attention from “burning” issues such as fuel price hike, she said in a statement here.

The BSP Chief claimed that the law to prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes was never misused when the Bahujan Samaj Party was in power in Uttar Pradesh.

Alleging that the BJP and the RSS were indulging in divisive politics, Ms Mayawati said also claimed that people from upper castes were given equal opportunities in jobs and employment when her party was in power in the state.

“The BJP and the RSS are indulging in divisive politics as part of which agitations are being organised, especially in the BJP-ruled states, to oppose the amendments to the SC ST Act . It is nothing but an electoral conspiracy sponsored by the RSS and the BJP,” the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said.

Certain upper caste organisations had on Thursday called a one-day bandh to protest against the amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The Parliament had passed the amendment bill last month, overturning the Supreme Court order barring arrests without a preliminary inquiry to avoid false implication.of innocent persons under the Act.

Tags: bharat bandh, bahujan samaj party, scheduled castes

