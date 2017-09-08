The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 2 officers among 6 cops injured in Anantnag violence on Rohingya issue

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 5:54 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 5:54 pm IST

The crowd turned violent and dragged policemen out of a Rakshak vehicle and torched it.

A group of people, headed towards Lal Chowk in Anantnag, attacked the police. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)
 A group of people, headed towards Lal Chowk in Anantnag, attacked the police. (Photo: Representational Image/PTI)

Srinagar: Six policemen, including two officers, were injured after violence erupted in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday afternoon over alleged persecution of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar. Protesters also resorted to stone pelting.

A group of people, headed towards Lal Chowk in Anantnag, attacked the police after they used bamboo sticks and teargas to stop them from proceeding further. The crowd turned violent and dragged policemen out of a Rakshak vehicle and torched it, eyewitnesses said.

Jammu and Kashmir Police, through Twitter, gave information about the casualty in the violence.

Reports from Anantnag said that protests and violence have spread to some other areas of the town too. Stray incidents of violence and clashes between irate crowds and the security forces were reported from a few Srinagar areas as well.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel, in riot gear, had enforced a security lockdown in parts of Srinagar in the morning in view of the protests. An alliance of religious organisations asked people of Kashmir to observe September 8 as “Solidarity Day” and stage peaceful protests after Friday prayers.

Kashmir’s chief Muslim cleric and prominent separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest, while separatist leader Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested and sent to jail ahead of the 'solidarity day'. Separatist patriarch Syed Ali Shah Geelani is already under house arrest.

However, official sources said that actions against the separatist leaders were taken primarily to prevent them from flying to New Delhi where they had planned to ask the National Investigating Agency (NIA) to arrest them.

The police officials said that security restrictions have been imposed in the Srinagar areas falling under the jurisdiction of five police stations.

The locals said over the phone that dozens of security personnel have laid siege around the city’s Grand Mosque.

The main gates of the premises have been locked and the worshipers are unlikely to be allowed to go inside for the Friday congregation.

Tags: rohingya muslims, refugee crisis, kashmir unrest
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

2

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

3

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

4

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

5

Having a pet in bed affects quality sleep

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham