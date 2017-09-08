The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

India, All India

Army opens more doors to women, inducts 874 women in Corps of Military Police

ANI
Published : Sep 8, 2017, 4:58 pm IST
Updated : Sep 8, 2017, 4:59 pm IST

A major decision has been taken to induct 874 women in Corps of Military Police, with a yearly intake of 52 per year.

Women officers of the Indian Army. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Women officers of the Indian Army. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: A day after country's first full-time woman Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assumed office, another transformational move in the direction to promote women in the armed forces has come into effect.

A major decision has been taken to induct 874 women in Corps of Military Police, with a yearly intake of 52 per year.

In an Army briefing on Friday, Lt. General Ashwani Kumar, the Adjutant General of Army, has acknowledged the fact that amid increasing needs for investigation against gender specific allegations and crime, a necessity was felt to introduce women in Corps of Military Police.

The training for the women joining the Corps of Military Police will be of 62 weeks, same as the male soldiers. This induction is likely to begin by 2018 as the modalities are being worked.

In addition to this, Lt. Gen. Kumar also informed that two new state of the art centres have been established in Bhopal and Guwahati, so that childless couple need not unduly wait for their turn.

These centers are in addition to the existing ones at Delhi, Pune and Mumbai.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, indian army, military police, women empowerment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

2

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

3

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

4

Mangoes may keep heart diseases, diabetes at bay

5

Having a pet in bed affects quality sleep

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham