Saturday, Aug 08, 2020 | Last Update : 02:38 PM IST

136th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,085,124

59,715

Recovered

1,423,899

46,617

Deaths

42,552

911

Maharashtra49026232728117092 Tamil Nadu2850242275754690 Andhra Pradesh2069601204641842 Karnataka164924842322998 Delhi1427231282324082 Uttar Pradesh113378668341981 West Bengal89666630601954 Telangana7525753239601 Bihar7179446294400 Gujarat68855517922604 Assam5549737225132 Rajasthan4941835186763 Odisha4255028698292 Haryana4005433444467 Madhya Pradesh3729827621962 Kerala3170019147103 Jammu and Kashmir2392716218449 Punjab1901512491462 Jharkhand140705199129 Chhatisgarh10109761369 Uttarakhand8008484795 Goa7075511460 Tripura5520367528 Puducherry4147253758 Manipur301818147 Himachal Pradesh2879171013 Nagaland24056594 Arunachal Pradesh179011053 Chandigarh120671520 Meghalaya9173305 Sikkim7832971 Mizoram5022820
  India   All India  08 Aug 2020  Alert sounded along Arunachal's Siang river after formation of artificial lake in Tibet
India, All India

Alert sounded along Arunachal's Siang river after formation of artificial lake in Tibet

PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2020, 1:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2020, 1:03 pm IST

Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management director Atul Tayeng in a letter to deputy commissioners on the issue.

Siang river (Photo: PTI)
 Siang river (Photo: PTI)

Itanagar: An alert has been sounded all along the Siang river basin in Arunachal Pradesh after the Union Home Ministry in a report informed about the formation of an artificial lake on Yigong Tso river in Tibet, an official said.

Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management director Atul Tayeng in a letter to deputy commissioners of Siang, Upper Siang, East Siang and West Siang recently asked them to remain alert and be prepared in case of an unlikely scenario of flood situation due to breach of the lake.

 

Tayeng issued the letter after the Union Home Ministry in a report informed that the lake formed is more than 200 kilometres away from the Indian border and said that in case of a breach, the computed peak flood of 823 m3/sec is very less compared to the flood discharge in the Brahmaputra when it enters India.

"However, it is to be noted that the conclusion was derived based on the hydrological simulation study by assuming the depth and using empirical formulas and hence cannot be used for real time operation and flood management," the report added.

Tayeng in his letter had stated, "Considering statistics from previous years the threat of flood is minimal. However, as there is a possibility of increasing lake water, you are requested to be on alert and be prepared in case of an unlikely flood scenario due to the breach of the lake". 

 

Meanwhile, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East Parliamentary Constituency Tapir Gao, said that he has spoken to all deputy commissioners concerned and asked them not to allow the people venture near the most unpredictable river basin until clearance is received from the Union Home Ministry.

Siang Deputy Commissioner Rajiv Takuk, when contacted, said that gaon burahs (village headman) have been sent to low lying areas to ask local inhabitants not to panic but to remain alert. Gao said that a meeting was held on Thursday to discuss the issue and possible remedial measures. "Sudden flow of higher volume of water would be risky now as water level is already high now due to rainy season," he said.

 

 East Siang Deputy Commissioner Dr Kinny Singh also said that alert has been sounded up to the grassroots level for one and all to remain cautious though the possibility of threat of flood is minimal." But, it is better to remain vigilant as mighty Siang River is unpredictable, she added.

Meanwhile, Congress Pasighat West MLA Niong Ering in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged him to ask his Chinese counterpart to share the latest information on the status of Siang river, known as Brahmaputra in Assam and Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, which was not shared in the past two years.

Ering said that the Siang river has once again become a threat for the people of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam after a landslide in the Nien-Ching-Tang-Ku-La Shan East mountain range.

 

The legislator said the landslide which occurred due to earthquakes in the area has created a natural dam in Yigong Tsangpo, one of the major tributaries of Yarlung Tsangpo or Siang River in southern Tibet.

Ering, a former Lok Sabha MP said automatic weather stations must be established at all border points from where the rivers flow into the country.

The Central Water Commission needs to collect and disseminate the flow rate data in advance, he said.

Tags: siang river, arunachal pradesh, tibet, artificial lakes, yigong tso river
Location: India, Arunachal Pradesh, Itanagar

Latest From India

Officials stand on the debris of the Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala state, India, Saturday. (PTI)

Kozhikode crash: In July, DGCA issued notice to airport over safety lapses

President Ram Nath Kovind swears in GC Murmu. (PTI)

GC Murmu sworn-in as India's CAG

A health worker checks the temperature of a roadside vegetable vendor in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai. (PTI)

Centre: Grocery shops, vegetable vendors potential spreaders of coronavirus

Abducted Territorial Army soldier Shakir Manzoor.

Abducted Jammu and Kashmir jawan's father to militants: If you have killed him, send me his body

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham