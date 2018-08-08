Watch: Kanwarias create ruckus, damage car that brushed past them in Delhi

The Kanwarias left the spot after the police arrived.

New Delhi: Kanwarias created a ruckus in west Delhi's Moti Nagar on Tuesday after a car allegedly brushed past one of them, the police said.

Over 20 Kanwarias damaged a grey Santro car, they added.

The occupants of the car were a man and a woman, who got into an argument with the Kanwarias. The man allegedly slapped a Kanwaria. Following this, the Kanwarias damaged the vehicle with sticks. The occupants of the car fled fearing they could be attacked, police said.

Traffic movement was also affected in the area.

The matter is being probed. No complaint has been filed yet.