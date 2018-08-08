The Asian Age | News



TN mourns Karunanidhi’s death, schools, colleges to be shut today

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 9:39 am IST
Updated : Aug 8, 2018, 9:41 am IST

A seven-day mourning has also been announced in the state by the Tamil Nadu government.

DMK supremo Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday in Chennai. He was 94. (Photo: File)
 DMK supremo Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday in Chennai. He was 94. (Photo: File)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has declared a public holiday on Wednesday, August 8, following the death of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.

“All the government offices, schools, and colleges will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday),” the government statement said. A seven-day mourning has also been announced in the state.

DMK supremo Karunanidhi breathed his last on Tuesday in Chennai. He was 94.

Later, DMK announced a seven-day mourning for its departed party chief and said party flags would fly at half-mast during the period.

Hailing its leader as a "historic hero" who reigned supreme as party president for half a century since July 1969 and as Chief Minister for five terms, the DMK said in a release that all party programmes and events stand postponed for a week.

Party cadres flocked to Karunanidhi's Gopalapuram residence in droves to pay homage to their leader and police had a tough time in regulating the surging crowd.

Thousands of DMK workers accompanied Karunanidhi's body as it was brought from Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet to his residence.

Meanwhile, shops and commercial establishments in the city, including in the busy T Nagar, downed shutters and the city wore a deserted look soon after the announcement of Karunanidhi's death.

Suburban trains and buses witnessed comparatively fewer commuters since Tuesday evening.

Several schools in Chennai also sent text and voice messages to parents asking them to take their wards home ahead of the closure of regular school working hours.

