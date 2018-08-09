The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

4 terrorists shot dead in an encounter in J&K’s Baramulla, ops underway

ANI
Published : Aug 8, 2018, 8:31 pm IST
During questioning, one terrorist revealed that he was in touch with other terrorists of the area who were planning future terror strikes.

On Tuesday in Awantipora, security forces in another incident arrested a terrorist identified as Abdul Majid Shah, a resident of Iqbal Colony in Pattan Baramulla. (Representational Image)
Baramulla: Four terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla on Wednesday. The operation is still underway.

On Tuesday in Awantipora, security forces in another incident arrested a terrorist identified as Abdul Majid Shah, a resident of Iqbal Colony in Pattan Baramulla. On search, arms, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered from him. The terrorist was travelling in a car bearing registration number DL9CM0213, and he was on his way to meet other terrorists active in the area.

During questioning, he revealed that he was in touch with the other terrorists of the area who were planning future terror strikes. A case has been registered under Section 7/25 Arms Act at the Awantipora police station.

