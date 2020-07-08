Wednesday, Jul 08, 2020 | Last Update : 05:08 PM IST

106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

742,661

22,315

Recovered

457,016

16,866

Deaths

20,653

479

Maharashtra2171211185589250 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
  India   All India  08 Jul 2020  CBI takes over investigation into Sathankulam custodial deaths, registers 2 new cases
India, All India

CBI takes over investigation into Sathankulam custodial deaths, registers 2 new cases

PTI
Published : Jul 8, 2020, 4:55 pm IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2020, 4:55 pm IST

The CBI has dispatched a special team to conduct the probe.

File image of the duo that was killed in custody.
 File image of the duo that was killed in custody.

New Delhi: The CBI has taken over investigations into the gruesome killing of a father-son duo after alleged torture by police personnel at Sathankulam Police Station in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has dispatched a special team to conduct the probe in which several Tamil Nadu Police personnel are under the scanner and some have already been arrested by the state police, they said.

"CBI has registered two cases on the allegations of custodial death of two traders in Kovilpatti in Thoothukudi district on the request of Tamil Nadu government and further notification from government of India," CBI Spokesperson R K Gaur said.

He said the CBI has taken over the investigation of these cases, earlier registered as crime number 649 of 2020 and crime number 650 of 2020 at Police Station Kovilpatti East in Tuticorin.

The team will be seeking the custody of the arrested accused, the sources said.

P Jayaraj and his son Bennicks who ran a mobile shop were arrested for 'violating' lockdown norms over business hours of their cellphone shop.

Bennicks and Jeyaraj died on June 22 and 23, respectively after alleged torture by Sathankulam Police following their arrest on June 19.

The CB-CID is presently handling the case as per the direction of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Five police personnel including an inspector have been arrested so far.

Tags: tamil nadu police, sathankulam custodial deaths, cbi
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

File image of Shatrughan Sinha.

Shatrughan's jibe at Madhya Pradesh BJP: 'Maharaj, Narazand Shivraj' are the three factions

A man wearing a mask leaves a SBI office in Kolkata on Tuesday. (PTI)

India has world's lowest coronavirus fatalities and cases per million population: Centre

File image of Rajgruha.

Rajgruha, which houses the Ambedkar museum, vandalised by unknown people; FIR lodged

Shiv Sena’s youth wing Yuva Sena, headed by cabinet minister Aaditya Thackeray, has written a letter to the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal requesting him to reconsider the University Grants Commission’s (UGC) decision. (PTI Photo)

Sena starts online petition to cancel final year exams

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

more

ALSO FROMLife

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham