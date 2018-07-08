The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jul 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:09 AM IST

India, All India

Ram Madhav junks talks of govt formation in Jammu and Kashmir

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jul 8, 2018, 2:32 am IST
Updated : Jul 8, 2018, 5:37 am IST

BJP not in touch with PDP rebels, wants gov rule, says Ram Madhav

BJP general secretary Ram Madhav
 BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

New Delhi: Reacting sharply to speculations that several PDP MLAs were in touch with the BJP high command to explore possibilities of forming the government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), BJP general secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday rejected the claims, saying that the party was for continuing with Governor's rule in the state in the interest of peace, governance and development.

His comments on Twitter came after former state chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted a news report that claimed that a "big chunk of PDP MLAs are in touch with the BJP high command" and the saffron party was looking to form government.

"Contrary to Ram Madhav's assertions, the state unit of the BJP confesses to being party to the efforts to break the PDP . Power at any cost would seem to be the guiding philosophy," Abdullah said, tagging the BJP leader in his tweet.

Mr Madhav, the BJP's pointsman for the state, replied: "Not true. I will certainly check with the state unit and ensure that BJP keeps itself scrupulously out of whatever is happening in other parties in the Valley.

"We are for continuing with the Governor's rule in the interest of peace, governance and development in the state," he said.

The BJP had last month pulled out of the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the state under Governor's rule.

D04

Tags: ram madhav, jammu and kashmir, omar abdullah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid Kapoor does a Kartik Aaryan, leaves Batti Gul Meter Chalu team in awe

2

Twitter bans over 70 million accounts in two months

3

Peon’s son, Muzaffarnagar’s Ronaldo bhai, Nishu Kumar makes it to Indian football team

4

European canines replaced New World's ancient breeds

5

Here's why Swedish people are the sexiest on Earth

more

Editors' Picks

Akshay Kumar and John Abraham in a still from 'Desi Boyz'.

Akshay Kumar upset about Gold clash with John’s film? Takes jibe at whole industry

Ranveer Singh

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: All hail the king of biopics on his day!

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a peacock strutting its feathers in New Delhi to a baby gorilla born in Brookfield, here are animales who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The first contest was held in Coney Island on Independence Day in 1972.(Photo: AP)

New York: Fans flock to Coney Island to watch annual hot dog eating contest

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham