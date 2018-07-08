The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Prostitution racket busted in Hyderabad, police rescue actress

Published : Jul 8, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at hotel on Saturday night and held brothel manager along with customer, who is a govt employee.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 Two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

Hyderabad: A high-profile prostitution racket was busted following a raid at a hotel in the posh Banjara Hills locality here and a 24-year-old budding film actress from Mumbai rescued, police said on Sunday.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection, they said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted raid at the hotel on Saturday night and arrested the brothel organiser along with a customer, who is a government employee, a release from police said.

They also rescued the film actress, who is a native of Agra, it said.

The accused A Janardhan Rao is a “habitual brothel organiser” and has previously indulged in luring upcoming film actress from Mumbai into “flesh trade” in and around Hyderabad.

During investigation it was found that Rao and other absconding accused lured film actresses from Mumbai and other states for sexual exploitation on weekly contract basis by paying them Rs 1 lakh for a week and they (accused) used to collect Rs 20,000 from each customer, the release added.

