Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude hits Jaipur

No casualties or loss of property has been reported so far.

Local officials and the police force deployed in the Pink city have been directed to stay on standby alert. (Photo: File/PTI)

Jaipur: An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Jaipur region on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the quake struck the region at 9:43 am. More details are awaited.

No casualties or loss of property has been reported so far.

Local officials and the police force deployed in the Pink city have been directed to stay on standby alert.

Notably, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on Richter scale jolted Himachal Pradesh's Chamba region on May 21, 2018.