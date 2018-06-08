The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jun 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:16 AM IST

India, All India

Gauri Lankesh had to be killed, was anti-Hindu, says accused in chilling confession

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jun 8, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2018, 9:04 am IST

The 12-page confession statement includes a route map of the journalist's house prepared by killers before the attack on Sept 5, 2017.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the driveway of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)
 Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the driveway of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Almost nine months after the murder of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, the first accused arrested in the case -- KT Naveen Kumar has confessed to killing Lankesh. Kumar also informed the police that he supplied bullets to a rightwing activist who told him they were for "Gauri Lankesh as she was anti-Hindu," according to an NDTV report. 

Earlier, Kumar and another accused Praveen, had confessed to issuing life threat letter to Mysuru-based rationalist writer Prof K S Bhagwan on September 9, 2015.

Kumar's 12-page confession statement is part of the first chargesheet that was filed by the Special Investigation Team in May 2018. The chargesheet running into 650 pages was filed before a session court and includes 131 statements. 

The confession statement also includes a detailed route map leading to Gauri Lankesh's house. Prepared by the killers, the map mentions different angles of the house that were taken into account before carrying out the attack. 

However, Naveen Kumar alias Hotte Manja has denied killing Lankesh. His family, too, has maintained throughout that he is innocent. 

According to the police, Naveen Kumar is a member of a pro-Hindu outfit and founded the Hindu Yuva Sene in 2014. A student of commerce, he dropped out of college in Mysore reportedly after being influenced by right-wing ideology. He is also an alleged illegal arms dealer, reported NDTV.

In the confession statement submitted by the SIT, Naveen Kumar mentions that Praveen had told him he needed bullets. However, Praveen tested the bullets and found them "useless". He then reached out to Kumar and said that he needed to buy good bullets. 

He also told Kumar that these bullets were meant to kill Gauri Lankesh as she was "anti-Hindu", according to the confession statement.     

As per Kumar's statement to the police, he claims that he tried to buy new bullets but couldn't get his hands on them and couldn't communicate with Praveen as he wasn't using a mobile phone.

It was only on September 5, the day Gauri Lankesh was murdered, Naveen Kumar claims he went to Mangalore and learnt from the newspapers that the journalist was killed.

The charge sheet reportedly includes phone call records of Kumar discussing the professor's murder.

Gauri Lankesh, 55, was shot down with a 7.65 mm country made pistol in the driveway of her home in west Bengaluru on the evening of September 5, 2017.

Tags: gauri lankesh murder, journalist-activist gauri lankesh, kt naveen kumar
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Disrupted sleep cycles linked with mood disorders

2

Security experts warn about IS group posing threat to 2018 FIFA World Cup

3

Woman’s tongue gets ‘pregnant’ after eating squid sperm in raw calamari

4

Bizarre: Woman cooks crispy fish on car hood in 40 degrees weather

5

The Sri Lankan sojourn: Clean, green and serene

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan in a still from 'Race 3.'

Salman Khan is Sikandar in real too; does action without body double in Race 3

Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Was movie just excuse for Taapsee Pannu to mudsling Nawazuddin Siddiqui?

Harshvardhan Kapoor and Isabelle Kaif spotted outside a theatre, Katrina Kaif at Akash Ambani's engagement.

Harshvardhan Kapoor, Isabelle Kaif snapped together, will it make Katrina happy?

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

After their 'sudden' marriage, newlyweds Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi finally hosted a bash for celebrities at their residence in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagram)

Newlyweds Neha, Angad host bash for Yuvraj, others, get special gift from KJo

Bollywood celebrities were spotted at various locations, lending support to causes on the occasion of World Environment Day in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Jacqueline, Daisy lend support to causes on World Environment Day

The team of ‘Race 3’ promoted their upcoming venture by shooting for an episode on the reality show ‘Did L’il Masters.’ (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Race 3: Salman Khan and his team are having a blast as they gear up for release

The team of ‘Race 3’ launched their much-anticipated song ‘Allah Duhai Hai’ at a grand event in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Allah Duhai Hai: Songs, dance and bonding for Salman's Race 3 team at gala

Ranbir Kapoor, along with Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza and others, was all smiles as they unveiled the trailer of ‘Sanju’ at an event on Wednesday.

Sanju trailer launch: Ranbir all smiles with Vicky, Sonam, Dia

The teams of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ and ‘Bhavesh Joshi’ were clicked during the promotions of their films in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

2 days to go: Veere Di Wedding, Bhavesh Joshi teams go out in full steam

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham