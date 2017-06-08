The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:21 PM IST

India, All India

Will examine if Rahul violated traffic rules on way to Mandsaur: Rajasthan police

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 5:55 pm IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 5:54 pm IST

SP, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra said that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: Tensions continue to simmer for Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi who was arrested by police on Thursday when he was on his to to Mandsaur to meet the family of deceased.

The Rajasthan police said that it will examine whether traffic rules were violated by Rahul Gandhi, who visited the state on way to Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

SP, Chittorgarh, Prasanna Khamesra said that Gandhi had travelled a few kilometres as a pillon rider on a motorcycle from Nimbaheda to up to the Madhya Pradesh border.

At the border, Rahul had alighted from the bike and walked into Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The police official said that there were reports that at one point of time, there were three passengers including Gandhi on the motorcycle. The pillion rider also need to wear a helmet, he said.

"We will look into whether any traffic violation was committed," he said.

DSP Gopi Chand also said that the matter will be looked into.

Gandhi reached Udaipur by a chartered plane on Thursday morning and from there left for Chittorgarh. From Chittorgarh he entered Madhya Pradesh aiming to meet the families of farmers who had died during recent protests in Mandsaur.

Tags: mandsaur violence, rahul gandhi, rajasthan police
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Look at iOS 11's new 'Dark Mode'

2

Russian President Putin says he does not have ‘bad days’ like women do

3

Moto unveils Z2 Play at Rs 27,999 on Flipkart

4

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

5

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham