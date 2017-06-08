The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 08, 2017 | Last Update : 12:18 PM IST

India, All India

1 Jawan, 3 militants killed as Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Kupwara

PTI
Published : Jun 8, 2017, 11:59 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2017, 11:59 am IST

Army successfully conducted second anti-infiltration operation in 24-hours, fourth such, along the LoC within a fortnight in North Kashmir.

One jawan martyred, three militants killed at Kupwara. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 One jawan martyred, three militants killed at Kupwara. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Srinagar: Three militants and a jawan were killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday. The Army also recovered weapons from the deceased militants.

This is the second successful anti-infiltration operation by the Army in the last 24 hours and the fourth such along the LoC in less than a fortnight in north Kashmir.

“Alert troops foil another infiltration bid in Naugam sector. Two terrorists have been killed, while one soldier has been martyred," an Army official said.

He said the operation was on and further details are awaited.

On Wednesday, three heavily-armed militants were killed in a gunbattle in the district as Army foiled a major infiltration bid along the LoC.

On May 26, the Army killed two Pakistani Border Action Team (BAT) members who tried to infiltrate into Uri sector in Baramulla district to carry out an attack on the soldiers.

Six more militants were killed in the same sector next day when they attempted to sneak into the Valley from across the border.

Tags: army jawan, martyred soldiers, militants, soldier killed, army encounter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Not Shraddha or Kriti, Tiger Shroff to romance Disha Patani in Baaghi 2

2

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus to come in new Coral Blue variant

3

Google's latest bid to preach cybersecurity is playful

4

Oldest man-man metal object: 3000-yr-old mask found from South America

5

Video: Man slides through largest obstacle course in China

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham