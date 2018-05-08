Punjab CM urges intervention on Ravi-Beas waters

Captain Amarinder Singh asked the Centre to work out ways to restrict the flow of water from the state of Punjab into Pakistan.

Chandigarh: Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh urged the union government to take the lead in ensuring optimum harnessing of the Ravi-Beas waters, suggested the constitution of a technical panel of experts to work out ways to restrict the flow of water from Punjab into Pakistan.

Responding to media queries on Monday, the Chief Minister said he had not yet received the letter purported to have been written by his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar on the issue but made it clear that his government would take every possible step secure more water for the state.

Pointing out that melting of ice leads to rise in the water levels in the three rivers of Ravi, Beas and Satluj, causing it to flow into Pakistan, Captain Amarinder said he had written to Union Water Resources Minister Nitin Gadkari suggesting storage of the excess water in dams in Himachal Pradesh to check its flow into Pakistan.

He had further suggested that all the stored water be controlled in Himachal Pradesh, said the chief minister, stressing the need for the central government to take the initiative in the matter.

It may be noted that under the Indus Water Treaty, 1960, India has been allowed unrestricted usage of available water in the rivers of Ravi, Beas and Sutlej. The quantity of water of River Ravi flowing across the international border was assessed to be 0.58 MAF.