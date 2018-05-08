Mehbooba Mufti welcomes SC decision on the Kathua case

The counsel for the state government had earlier told SC that it was ready for a fair trial of Kathua rape case in the state.

Srinagar: J&K chief minister, Mehbooba Mufti has welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to transfer the Kathua gang-rape and murder case from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in neighbouring Punjab.

She immediately after the apex court while transferring the case out of the state where the crime took place in January this year ruled out CBI inquiry into it tweeted, “Welcome today’s decision by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in the Kathua case. This will go a long way to boost the morale of our @JmuKmrPolice force who in the face of great adversity have left no stone unturned to ensure that the deceased’s family gets justice”. The case investigated by the Crime Branch of the J&K police is being currently heard in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) at Kathua after two separate charge-sheets were filed by it against the eight accused last month. The accused have pleaded not guilty and demanded the case be handed over to the CBI. They are being supported by a recently formed pressure group called Hindu Ekta Manch which has openly accused the J&K police of being biased against the accused.

The SC, however, while hearing the plea of rape victim’s family, said on Monday that fear and fair cannot be allowed to exist together.

After transferring the case, the top court also said day to day hearing would take place in the matter. The court also ordered for in-camera proceedings.

The top court also allowed J&K government to appoint public prosecutor in Pathankot Court and also asked it to provide security to the victim’s family, their lawyer and witnesses.

The counsel for the state government had earlier told SC that it was ready for a fair trial of Kathua rape case in the state.

He also said it opposed the transfer of the case to another state.