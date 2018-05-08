The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, May 08, 2018

India, All India

Speeches can’t fill empty stomachs, Sonia Gandhi slams PM Modi in K'taka

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 8, 2018, 7:08 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 7:37 pm IST

Addressing a rally at Bijapur, Sonia Gandhi expressed confidence that people of Karnataka will re-elect Congress.

Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi addressed a rally in Karnataka's Bijapur. (Photo: Twitter/@INCIndia)
Bijapur: After a gap of almost two years, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday addressed a rally seeking votes for the party.

Joining the campaigning in Karnataka, the Congress veteran addressed a rally at Bijapur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a huge gathering barely three hours earlier.

Launching a sharp attack at BJP and PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi said, "What happened to PM Modi's promise of non-corruption? Where's Lok Pal? What is your model of anti-corruption, PM Modi- the model adopted by your candidates in Karnataka, or by the son of your closest aide?"

"I'm confident that the people of Karnataka would see through the lies of the BJP and will re-elect Congress for inclusive governance," the Congress leader added.

Sonia further said, “Modi ji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that.”

She further accused the Prime Minister of distorting historical facts and making wrong claims.

“Wherever Modi Ji goes he says wrong things and distorts historical facts. He uses the names of heroes from our history for his political motives,” she said in Bijapur.

"Modi-ji is besotted with Congress-free India. Leave Congress-free India, he cannot even tolerate anyone in front of him,” she added.

The UPA chairperson further accused Prime Minister Modi of disfavouring Karntaka.

“All states that suffered drought were given compensation (by centre), Karnataka was provided with the least, this was like rubbing salting into the wounds of farmers. I ask Modi ji, is this your 'sabka-saath, sabka-vikas?” she said.

“Farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought, your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet PM over this issues but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka,” she added.

She further said, “Congress has worked for development of Karnataka and you (people of Karntaka) must know that the central govt is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country's number one state and started numerous scheme for people.”

Earlier, addressing a rally at Bijapura Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congress believes in the policy of divide and rule... divide on the basis of caste and religion....make brother fight brother. But people of this land of Basaveshwara will not allow it to happen."

