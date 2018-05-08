The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

 LIVE !  :  Siraj celebrated wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| IPL 2018,SRH vs RCB: Shakib Al Hasan strikes for SRH, Parthiv Patel departs
 
India, All India

Kathua gangrape trial shifted to Pathankot

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : May 8, 2018, 1:52 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 6:25 am IST

SC will monitor in-camera daily hearing.

Kathua rape victim’s lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat flashes a victory sign in New Delhi on Monday after the Supreme Court directed the transfer of Kathua gangrape-cum-murder case to Pathankot. (Photo: PTI)
 Kathua rape victim’s lawyer Deepika Singh Rajawat flashes a victory sign in New Delhi on Monday after the Supreme Court directed the transfer of Kathua gangrape-cum-murder case to Pathankot. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the shifting of Kathua gandrape-cum-murder’s trial involving an eight-year-old girl from Jammu and Kashmir to Pathankot in Punjab to ensure free and fair trial.

While ordering a day-to-day in-camera trial by district and sessions judge at Pathankot, the apex court refused to hand over the probe to CBI saying that there was no need as the charge sheet had already been filed after investigation.

A three-judge bench, he-aded by CJI Dipak Misra, said, “A fair trial is a sacrosanct principle under Article 21 of the Constitution and a ‘fair trial’ means fair to the accused persons, as well as to the victims of the crime.”

The bench, including Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, said, “Fair trial commands that there has to be free atmosphere where the victims, the accused and the witnesses feel safe. They must not suffer from any kind of phobia while attending the court. Fear and fair trial are contradictory in terms and they cannot be allowed to co-exist.” The order came on a petition by the victim’s father seeking transfer of the case to Chandigarh on the ground that the family was receiving death threats and that they feared for their lives.

The bench said that convenience of the complainant cannot be the sole consideration for transferring a criminal case out of the state.

“Courts have to consider the convenience of the accused, prosecution witnesses and larger interest of the society,” the bench said, observing that it will monitor the trial. The matter will now come up for hearing in the apex court on July 9. The bench after hearing Indira Jaising, senior counsel for the victim’s father, senior counsel Meenakshi Arora and three others for the accused and senior counsel Gopal Subramanium for the state ordered that the trial be fast-tracked on day-to-day basis. The Jammu and Kashmir government may appoint a special public prosecutor but it must ensure that witnesses are produced on time, the court said. The counsel for the accused alleged that the state police had botched up the probe, therefore, the probe should be entrusted to the CBI. When counsel for the accused insisted on a CBI probe, the bench did not pass any order and made it clear that no court, including the Jammu and Kashmir high court, should entertain any petition in relation to Kathua gangrape incident. The girl’s father welcomed the apex court’s decision and said he has full faith in judiciary.

“We only want justice…I have full faith in the judiciary and the government,” the father told PTI in Jammu over phone from Ramban district where he is camping along with other members of his family.

“We don’t favour a CBI probe either. We do not know CBI and our only desire is that justice is done,” he said.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said that the apex court’s decision would boost the morale of the state police which had left “no stone unturned” to ensure that the victim’s family gets justice.

Earlier, counsel for the J&K government submitted that it was ready for a fair trial in the state and opposed the transfer of the trial to any other state.

Opposing shifting of trial outside Kathua, two accused Sanji Ram and Vishal Jagotra said they have been implicated in the case.

The bench, however, accepted the plea by the victim’s father and transferred the case out of Kathua to Pathankot that is about 30 km away. The bench directed the state police to provide protection to the victim’s family, all the 221 witnesses, all the accused, including one juvenile, and ensure that they are brought to the court on the day of the trial.

The eight-year-old victim from a minority nomadic community had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in the Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.

Tags: supreme court, kathua gangrape and murder, jammu and kashmir, deepika singh rajawat

MOST POPULAR

1

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

2

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

3

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

4

IPL 2018, SRH vs DD: Yusuf Pathan heroics help SRH beat DD by 7 wickets

5

Celebrating voyage of pictorial adventures and explorations

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

Sonam and her fiance Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor’s wedding card is out and it’s all bits eco-friendly!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan attend special screening of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘102 Not Out’. Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, R Balki and other B-town celebs were also present at the screening last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Ranbir, Aishwarya-Abhishek attend 102 Not Out special screening

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham