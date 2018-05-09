The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:00 PM IST

India, All India

Alarmed at turn of events, J&K CM calls all-party-meet to discuss Kashmir situation

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 8, 2018, 9:41 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 9:40 pm IST

Official sources said Mehbooba Mufti is deeply concerned at turn of events and discussed the situation with govt functionaries.

On Tuesday evening, Mehbooba Mufti called on Governor, NN Vohra, at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss 'various important matters relating to counter-terrorist operations, continuing incidents of stone pelting, the death of a tourist and other concerns'. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 On Tuesday evening, Mehbooba Mufti called on Governor, NN Vohra, at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss 'various important matters relating to counter-terrorist operations, continuing incidents of stone pelting, the death of a tourist and other concerns'. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Srinagar: J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has convened an all-party meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday to deliberate on worsening situation in Kashmir valley in the aftermath of civilian and militant deaths in security forces’ operations.

Official sources said that the chief minister is deeply concerned at the turn of events and discussed the situation threadbare with her partners and other functionaries in the government and senior officers of the police and intelligence agencies. She has separately also closeted with her Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) colleagues to deliberate on the alarming situation emerging in the aftermath of the killing of eight militants and seven civilians in two counterinsurgency operations in Srinagar and southern Shopian and subsequent clashes on May 5 and 6.

“She is also deeply saddened over the death of a tourist from Chennai in a stone-pelting incident,” said an aide of the chief minister.

The sources said that the chief minister has sent invitations to the leaders of all mainstream political parties including National Conference (NC), the Congress, the CPIM and various regional parties and groups besides the PDP and its alliance partner BJP for attending the meeting here on Wednesday. “All the invitees are being contacted also over the phone to ensure their participation,” said an official at the chief minister’s office.

On Tuesday evening, the chief minister called on Governor, NN Vohra, at the Raj Bhavan in Srinagar to discuss “various important matters relating to counter-terrorist operations, continuing incidents of stone pelting, the death of a tourist and other concerns”. The two in their 90-minutes-long meeting also discussed the “growing radicalization and its grave impact in the educational sector”, an official spokesman here said. He added that the Governor also spoke to Mufti on certain issues relating to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to all the three regions of the state.

Meanwhile, ‘Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL)’, the alliance of key separatist leaders, has asked people to resume normal activities from Wednesday. Life was brought to a standstill in most parts of Srinagar on Saturday following the killing of three Lashkar-e-Tayyaba militants in an encounter with security forces in City’s Chattabal area. Also, a 17-year-old youth was crushed to death by a J&K police ‘bunker’ vehicle during a stone-pelting incident in nearby Noorbagh areas adding to existing tensions.

While a shutdown was being observed in Kashmir on Sunday against these killing in response to a call issued by JRL, five Hizbul Mujahideen militants and an equal number of civilians died in security forces’ actions in southern Shopian district, triggering a fresh wave of protests and clashes across the Valley.

Following this, the JRL extended the strike for two days. The authorities also closed educational institutions, suspended rail serves and snapped mobile internet services in the Valley “as a precautionary measure” whereas security a lockdown was being enforced in central Srinagar on the third consecutive day on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, a teenager identified as Sufail Ahmed Butt who was among critically injured youth in security forces firing in Shopian on Sunday succumbed in Srinagar’s Sri Maharaj Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, raising the toll among the civilians to 7. As the news about the death of the teenager reached Shopian, people in large numbers came out of their homes and held protests.

While asking people to resume their normal activity, the JRL has urged them particularly government employees, lawyers, teachers, traders and transporters to wear black bands and also put up black flags on their houses, shops and vehicles on May 9 to show anger and resentment against “bloodshed and innocent killings”. It also asked for offering funeral prayers in absentsia for the slain in mosques and other places of Muslim worship after Friday congregational prayers on May 11.

Tags: mehbooba mufti government, mehbooba mufti, nn vohra, civilian killings
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham