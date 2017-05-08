The Asian Age | News

Monday, May 08, 2017 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

 Fodder scam: SC allows CBI's plea opposing dropping of charges against Lalu Prasad Yadav by Jharkhand HC
 
Video: UP BJP MLA shouts ‘don’t cross limits’ to woman cop, leaves her in tears

PTI/ANI
Published : May 8, 2017, 10:21 am IST
Updated : May 8, 2017, 10:21 am IST

The police claimed that the MLA was angry because she had removed some people, protesting against a liquor shop.

Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals of which were captured and telecast by news channels. (Photo: ANI)
Gorakhpur: A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's parliamentary constituency Gorakhpur today pulled up a woman IPS officer publicly leaving her teary-eyed, an incident which was captured on camera and triggered a spate of allegations.

The police claimed that the MLA was angry because she had removed some people, protesting against a liquor shop, whom he had told to stay put till he arrived. The MLA, however, accused the police officer of high-handedness and rejected her accusations as baseless.

The incident occurred in the Kareemnagar area of the city where some people, protesting against a liquor shop, were removed by the police.

Local BJP MLA Radha Mohan Das Aggarwal reached the spot amid complaints by protestors that the Circle Officer Charu Nigam had forcibly removed them.

They alleged that the police had hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man.

The MLA questioned the IPS officer about the action and told her that there had been orders by the state government that liquor shops will not function in densely populated residential areas.

Amid the exchange of words, Nigam took out a handkerchief and wiped her tears, visuals of which were captured and telecast by news channels.

The police officer later accused the MLA of misbehaving and insulting her.

"The MLA misbehaved with me and refused to acknowledge in full public view that he is speaking to a lady police officer," Nigam said.

On the footage showing her wiping tears, she said, "I did not weep, as it is not ingrained in my personality. However, I got emotional when my senior officer supported me."

The protestors were removed from the road as they were obstructing the traffic, she said.

When the MLA arrived, the road was free from protestors, which apparently angered him as had asked them to stay put and lift the blockade only after his persuasion, Nigam claimed.

On the other hand, Aggarwal accused the IPS officer of exercising high-handedness with the protesters, who were demanding closure of a liquor outlet in their locality.

"We are against the operation of liquor shops. People were peacefully protesting against the liquor shops, but the lady police officer forcibly removed the protestors and while doing so, she hit a woman and dragged an 80-year-old man. This simply cannot be tolerated," he said.

Aggarwal rubbished allegations that he misbehaved with her. He alleged that there was a tacit understanding between the police and the liquor mafia as a liquor shop closed 15 days back had suddenly started doing business again.

When asked to comment on the footage telecast by local news channels, Aggarwal said "Is my body language showing that I am misbehaving with her? I was not speaking to the CO (Charu Nigam), but to SP (City). See my body language properly."

"If you see the video recording of the incident, you will find the lady officer removing the protestors forcibly...you will see the reality," the MLA said.

The woman IPS officer has been quite active in the newly formed anti-Romeo squad and has been nick-named by some media organisations as 'Lady Singham' after a Bollywood movie.

Tags: bjp, woman cop, anti-liquor protests, crowd control
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Gorakhpur

