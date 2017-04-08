The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Apr 08, 2017 | Last Update : 02:17 PM IST

India, All India

Federation of Indian Airlines revokes flight ban on Sena MP Gaikwad

PTI
Published : Apr 8, 2017, 1:43 pm IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2017, 1:46 pm IST

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo make up the grouping whose decision came a day after AI lifted the flying ban imposed on Gaikwad.

Ravindra Gaikwad with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and party MPs. (Photo: File)
 Ravindra Gaikwad with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut and party MPs. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Federation of Indian Airlines, comprising four leading private carriers, on Saturday revoked the flying ban imposed on Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad.

Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir and IndiGo make up the grouping whose decision came a day after Air India lifted the flying ban imposed on the Lok Sabha member.

An FIA source said the federation has lifted the flying ban imposed on Gaikwad following Air India's decision on the same.

On March 24, Air India barred Gaikwad from flying with it after he assaulted a staffer at the Delhi airport. Following suit, the FIA barred the Lok Sabha member from flying.

On Friday, sources had said the Civil Aviation Ministry asked Air India as well as other airlines to lift the ban imposed on Gaikwad citing the "undertaking of good conduct" given by him.

Tags: federation of indian airlines, flight ban, ravindra gaikwad, air india
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Samsung topples Google in VR porn preference

2

Get 10,000 views to start making money: YouTube

3

IPL: Shah Rukh and AbRam are ecstatic as they see their team cruise to victory

4

IPL 2017: MS Dhoni reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

5

Atmosphere found around Earth-like planet

more

Editors' Picks

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

West Indies' Richie Richardson is all set to take over from Broad for the last two Tests. (Photo: BCCI)

Match officials for Ranchi Dharamsala Tests replaced

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

UAE billionaire Rizwan Sajan's son Adel Sajan got married to former beauty queen Sana Khan on a cruise in the Mediterranean Sea where numerous Bollywood stars were also present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out in style for UAE billionaire's son's wedding on cruise in Europe

Numerous Bollywood stars made an appearance at the Zee Cine Awards which is set to be telecast on Saturday.

Zee Cine Awards: Bollywood stars give dazzling performances

The entire team of the much anticipated film 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' held a grand audio launch event of the film in Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Prabhas, Rajamouli, Rana, others launch Baahubali 2 audio in grand fashion

Shah Rukh Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and several other stars were spotted arriving for the birthday bash of Alia Bhatt at her residence on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars celebrate with Alia Bhatt as she turns a year older

Numerous stars from the film industry were seen celebrating the festival of Holi in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars have a rocking time as they celebrate Holi

'MYL', a song from the film 'Noor which has been sung and performed by Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh was shot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Diljit, Badshah get grooving as they shoot for Noor song

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham