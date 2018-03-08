The Asian Age | News



How can boys in low-waist jeans protect sisters: Raj Women's Panel Chief

PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 10:14 am IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 10:22 am IST

'There was a time when every girl used to desire a man, who has a broad chest and thick chest hair,' said Suman Sharma.

Rajasthan Women's Commission chairperson Suman Sharma said, 'We need to prepare boys with broad chests and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of mothers to inculcate values among the children.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Suman Sharma)
 Rajasthan Women's Commission chairperson Suman Sharma said, 'We need to prepare boys with broad chests and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of mothers to inculcate values among the children.' (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Suman Sharma)

Jaipur: Broad-chested men, about whom women once dreamt of, are no longer visible, Rajasthan Women's Commission chairperson Suman Sharma said on Wednesday as she wondered how could today's boys in low waist jeans protect their sisters, when they cannot even handle their trousers.

Sharma, who expressed her sartorial grouse at an event organised on the eve of the International Women's Day, also advised women that they should not feel so "unbound" in the name of freedom that an imbalance is created in the society.

"There was a time when every girl used to desire a man, who has a broad chest and thick chest hair. But today, no broad-chested man can be seen and they wear sagging jeans. How can one, who can't even handle his jeans, protect sisters?" Sharma, a former chief of the state BJP's women's wing, asked.

The concept of 'zero' figure was in vogue among girls, she said and asked what had happened to the boys.

They are wearing earrings and looking like girls, the state women's panel chief lamented.

"I am not criticising...but we need to change this. We need to prepare boys with broad chests and it is our responsibility and the responsibility of mothers to inculcate values among the children," Sharma said.

Continuing in the same vein, she added that even women, "in the name of freedom", should not feel so "unbound" that any "imbalance" in family or society is created.

"Women, too, cannot go a long way if they leave the men behind," she said, adding that both are "parallel" to each other and this system should not be disturbed.

"Therefore, balance should be there in the society, and women should take a pledge that we will inculcate values in our children and play a positive and constructive role in building a good society," the state women's panel chief said.

