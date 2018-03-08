The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Mar 09, 2018 | Last Update : 03:39 AM IST

India, All India

Dawood aide Takla helped Mumbai blasts accused escape, say officials

PTI
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 8:01 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 8:05 pm IST

Takla used to facilitate the travel of men from Dubai to Karachi without immigration checks for their training.

Takla, 57, was arrested in Delhi by the CBI on Thursday upon his arrival from Dubai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Takla, 57, was arrested in Delhi by the CBI on Thursday upon his arrival from Dubai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi/Mumbai: Fugitive mob boss Dawood Ibrahim's aide Farooq Takla was a facilitator for those key accused who left the country before and after the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, officials said on Thursday.

They also said Takla used to facilitate the travel of men from Dubai to Karachi without immigration checks, for their training in making bombs and use of sophisticated weapons.

Takla, 57, was arrested in Delhi by the CBI on Thursday upon his arrival from Dubai.

He was a hawala operator in the Gulf since early 1990s and had not taken shelter in Pakistan, like his mentor Dawood, a security official said.

The gangster had left Mumbai after a bitter rivalry with the Arun Gawli gang. In September 1992, Shailesh Haldankar of the Gawli gang was killed by the Dawood group while he was recuperating in JJ hospital.

Also Read: Blow to D-gang: Dawood aide Farooq Takla extradited to India from Dubai

It was allegedly done to revenge the killing of Dawood's brother-in-law Ibrahim Parkar, who was killed near his residence in 1992 allegedly by two members of the Gawli gang. Takla was a key facilitator for stay and opening businesses for all the 1993 Mumbai blasts accused, who had left India before and after the attacks in the metropolis, the official said.

While Dawood and his family, another Mumbai blasts accused Tiger Memon and his family had left Dubai after a few years and taken shelter in Pakistan, Takla continued to live in the Gulf with his ever increasing 'hawala' trading, another official said.

Takla has been mostly operating from Dubai and a few other places in the Gulf with an assumed name.

The CBI had got the Interpol to issue a Red Corner Notice against Takla in 1995.

Mohammed Farooq, better known as Farooq Takla, arrived in Delhi from Dubai and was arrested by the CBI when he was at an immigration counter at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday morning.

While the CBI declined to comment on how he reached Delhi as an Interpol Red Corner notice was pending against him, officials said Farooq was deported from the UAE with the help of central intelligence agencies and put on a flight to Delhi.

Officials said India's engagements with the West Asia have increased in last few years and the results were showing with the deportation of several gangsters and wanted terrorists in recent past.

Police officials in Mumbai who investigated the 1993 serial blasts case said Farooq was a big catch for the probe agencies as he was among those who were aware of the serial blasts conspiracy.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, farooq takla, mumbai blasts, cbi
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Coca Cola gears up to launch alcoholic beverage in Japan

2

Hasin Jahan claims Shami of having affairs with Pakistan and Dubai women

3

5 gang members in Brazil break into airport, drive off with USD 5 million

4

Want to revisit Sridevi’s iconic films at a theatre on Women’s Day? Here’s your chance

5

These apps can ease your commute on International Women’s Day 2018

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham