'No proof of ISIS links; terror suspect was self-radicalised, swayed by literature'

Earlier, the terror suspect who was gunned down in Lucknow was reported to belong to the ISIS Khorasan module.

Lucknow: After successfully gunning down ISIS terror accused Saifullah, Additional Director General of the Uttar Pradesh Police (ADG UP) Daljeet Chaudhary on Wednesday said the youth was self-radicalised and was influenced by 'literature'.

"These days, people self-radicalise themselves. They read their literature and come under its influence. Also, they follow social media for the same," Chaudhary told the media here.

The police recovered eight pistols, three passports, more than 600 cartridges, bomb-making instruments, timers, wires, compass etc.

"45 grams gold and foreign currency was also recovered," he said.

"The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) accompanied by civil police completed the operation. When we reached the spot, the self-proclaimed, self-radicalised ISIS youth locked himself up inside the building and started talking about martyrdom," he said.

"We tried to convince him to come out but he kept firing at us. Tear-gas shells were thrown at him. He died in an exchange of fire between him and the police," he further said.

The ADG also informed that the four youths, who were living in the building, were the ones responsible for the IED blast that took place on Tuesday in the Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train.

"4 were living there. They only did the IED blast in Bhopal-Ujjain passenger train," he said.

"The police have arrested the three terrorists named mastermind Atif Muzaffar and Md. Danish - both residents of Kanpur - and Syed Meer Hussain," he added.

The cops have also claimed that the accused were a part of ISIS Khorasan module, a terror outfit associated with Al Qaeda.

However, Chaudhary denied having any evidence of ISIS link with the incident.