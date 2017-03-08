Ajmer blast case: Swami Aseemanand acquitted, 3 people found guilty

The three found guilty by NIA court are Sunil Joshi (deceased), Bhavesh and Devendra Gupta. More details are awaited.

New Delhi: A National Intelligence Agency court on Wednesday acquitted former RSS leader Swami Aseemanand while pronouncing three others guilty of involvement in the 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast.

The people who were found guilty were Sunil Joshi, Bhavesh and Devendra Gupta. Sunil Joshi was murdered in December 2007

A special court had earlier deferred the 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast case till March 8 the judgement.

The blast happened on October 11, 2007 in the dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of roza iftaar, had left three pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

The case had been handed over to ATS Rajasthan and was later transferred to NIA which re-registered the case with the NIA police station New Delhi on April 6, 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined and the NIA filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case.

Eight accused ---Swami Aseemanand, Bhavesh Patel, Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Devendra Kumar, Mehul Kumar, Mukesh Vasani and Bharat Bhai - were in judicial custody while one accused Chandrashekar was on bail.

According to the NIA, three accused Sandeep Dange, Ramchandra and Suresh Nair- were absconding.