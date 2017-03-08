The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 08, 2017 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

Ajmer blast case: Swami Aseemanand acquitted, 3 people found guilty

PTI/ANI
Published : Mar 8, 2017, 4:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2017, 5:05 pm IST

The three found guilty by NIA court are Sunil Joshi (deceased), Bhavesh and Devendra Gupta. More details are awaited.

Samjhauta train blast accused Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Samjhauta train blast accused Swami Aseemanand. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: A National Intelligence Agency court on Wednesday acquitted former RSS leader Swami Aseemanand while pronouncing three others guilty of involvement in the 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast.

The people who were found guilty were Sunil Joshi, Bhavesh and Devendra Gupta. Sunil Joshi was murdered in December 2007

A special court had earlier deferred the 2007 Ajmer dargah bomb blast case till March 8 the judgement.

The blast happened on October 11, 2007 in the dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of roza iftaar, had left three pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

The case had been handed over to ATS Rajasthan and was later transferred to NIA which re-registered the case with the NIA police station New Delhi on April 6, 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined and the NIA filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case.

Eight accused ---Swami Aseemanand, Bhavesh Patel, Harshad Solanki, Lokesh Sharma, Devendra Kumar, Mehul Kumar, Mukesh Vasani and Bharat Bhai - were in judicial custody while one accused Chandrashekar was on bail.

According to the NIA, three accused Sandeep Dange, Ramchandra and Suresh Nair- were absconding.

Tags: swami aseemanand, ajmer blast case, nia, acquittal
Location: India, Rajasthan, Ajmer

MOST POPULAR

1

Air India scripts history with 'all women operated' flights

2

'Terminator' robots could soon be a reality

3

World's heaviest woman loses 120 kilos in one month

4

'I've been rowing against the tide,' Katrina says as she enjoys the water in a bikini

5

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ new images appeared online

more

Editors' Picks

Nagaland Chief Minister T.R. Zeliang. (Photo: PTI)

Nagaland CM Zeliang to resign today, Neiphu Rio to succeed him

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had to cancel Pune rally due to low turnout. (Photo: Asian Age)

PMC polls: Empty chairs at Fadnavis' Pune rally prompt BJP to cancel event

The alleged mastermind Dalvinder Singh alias Babbl Randhawa. (Photo: Facebook/Babbl Randhawa)

Punjab: 5 shoot dead financier, brag about murder in videos posted on FB

Indian army and paramilitary soldiers leave the site of a gun battle with suspected rebels in Hajin Village, northeast of Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

J&K: 3 Army jawans, militant killed in encounter

AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala. (Photo: PTI)

SC convicts Sasikala in DA case, awards 4-yr jail term

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

The team of Vidya Balan's 'Begum Jaan' had a gala time on the sets of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya kicks off promotions of Begum Jaan with a fun episode on Kapil's show

Akshay Kumar lent his support to Abbas-Mustan's film 'Machine' which launches Abbas' son Mustafa by lauching a recreation of his hit song 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast' in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay grooves like never before as he launches song from Abbas-Mustan's Machine

Popular couple Malaika Arora Khan and Arbaaz Khan, who have reportedly filed for divorce, were seen together a family bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Estranged couple Malaika and Arbaaz party together

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their upcoming romantic film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on two reality shows on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia bring the house down as they promote Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Damien Chazelle, Emma Stone and Casey Affleck.

Oscars 2017: Winners shine bright as they take home the most sought after trophy!

Tiger Shroff was snapped at the Super Fight League competition in Mumbai on Friday where his mother Ayesha and sister Krishna were also spotted along with him. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tiger Shroff lands perfect flying kicks at Super Fight League

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham