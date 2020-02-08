Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 03:26 AM IST

India, All India

Tainted J&K cop claims threat to life

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 2:42 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 2:42 am IST

Both Mir and Syed Irfan who is a brother of Naveed Babu have been accused of being the HM’s OWGs.

Davinder Singh
 Davinder Singh

SRINAGAR: Tainted Jammu and Kashmir police officer Davinder Singh and four others, including two Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants, and their two alleged “over-ground workers” were on Friday sent to 15-day judicial custody by a special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court in Jammu.

While Mr Singh was soon sent to Hiranagar jail in J&K’s Kathua district, the others — HM militants Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu and Asif Ahmed Rather, Kashmiri lawyer Irfan Shafi Mir and Syed Irfan Ahmed — were lodged in high-security Kotbalwal jail on the outskirts of winter capital Jammu. Both Mir and Syed Irfan who is a brother of Naveed Babu have been accused of being the HM’s OWGs.

Mr Singh had earlier pleaded before the judge that he may face a serious threat to his life if he too is lodged in Kotbalwal prison as among its inmates are several militants he had arrested when serving in the J&K police’s counterinsurgency special operations group (SOG). The judge after allowing Mr Singh’s plea passed directions to the authorities to lodge him in some different jail.

Mr Singh was arrested along with Naveed Babu, one of the most wanted HM militants, and Rather in Kashmir’s Kulgam district on January 11.

Mr Singh, who was posted as deputy superintendent of police at the anti-hijacking squad at Srinagar international airport, has been placed under suspension  after he was arrested travelling with militant duo in a Hyundai i20 car along the highway connecting J&K’s twin capitals — Srinagar and Jammu. They were reportedly on their way to Chandigarh. The authorities have also recommended to the government that Singh may be dismissed from service.

Investigations had reportedly revealed that Mr Singh had accompanied militants or helped them in relocating to various parts of country on different occasions in lieu of money and other considerations. However, the Centre later asked the NIA to probe the case.

Tags: davinder singh

Latest From India

The idol was fixed on the road, according to information furnished by Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of ASI Bangalore circle.

Rare ‘Lajja Gauri’ idol found on roadside in Udupi district

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Dhankar avoids confrontation

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti (Photo PTI/File)

Congress, others slams PSA against Omar, Mufti

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (Photo: PTI)

Mirwaiz calls for shutdown on February 9 & 11

MOST POPULAR

1

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

2

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

3

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

4

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

5

Forget iPhone 12; 2021 iPhone shock as brand-new model revealed

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham