Saturday, Feb 08, 2020 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

India, All India

Policewoman shot dead near Rohini East Metro station in Delhi

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2020, 11:05 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2020, 11:05 am IST

Police say suspects have been identified and CCTV footage is being examined

The shooting took place outside the Rohini East metro station.
 The shooting took place outside the Rohini East metro station.

New Delhi: A woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near the Rohini East Metro station, officials said.

Preeti Ahlawat, 26, was posted in the Patparganj Industrial Area police station, the police said.

She was shot in the head at around 9.30 pm on Friday, they said.

"We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected," additional commissioner of police (Rohini) S D Mishra said.

Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said.

Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.

Tags: delhi metro, policewoman shot, delhi shooting, metro policewoman shot
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

People queue up to cast their votes in the Delhi Assembly elections at a polling station in New Delhi on February 8, 2020. (AFP)

Delhi begins voting as surveys predict victory for AAP

Davinder Singh

Tainted J&K cop claims threat to life

The idol was fixed on the road, according to information furnished by Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of ASI Bangalore circle.

Rare ‘Lajja Gauri’ idol found on roadside in Udupi district

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar, chief minister Mamata Banerjee and speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay at the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Dhankar avoids confrontation

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp Dark Mode arrives

2

Tecno’s flagship killer to launch with 48MP quad-camera and aggressive price tag

3

Apple AirPods Pro review: Superior design meets great sound!

4

Cloudwalker CEO Jagdish talks to The Asian Age on the brand’s focus for 2020

5

Anurag Kashyap tells film fraternity to stop being so chicken

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham