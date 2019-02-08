Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:31 AM IST

India, All India

SC refuses ‘Pressure Cooker’ symbol to Dinakaran for now

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 4:53 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 4:53 am IST

After the disposal of the petition, the EC should pass an order in two weeks to grant a common symbol.

T.T.V. Dinakaran
 T.T.V. Dinakaran

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Election Commission to pass an appropriate order permitting T.T.V. Dinakaran-led Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) to use a common symbol (preferably “Pressure Cooker”) for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly byelections in Tamil Nadu.

A Bench of Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi passed this order while disposing of appeals filed by Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami led AIADMK against an interim order of the Delhi high court asking EC to consider granting a common symbol to  Mr Dina-karan. Pointing out that the main petition filed by Mr. Dinakaran challenging the EC’s order allotting ‘symbol’ to the ‘Edappadi group’, the Bench asked the Delhi high court to dispose of the petition in four weeks. After the disposal of the petition, the EC should pass an order in two weeks to grant a common symbol.

The Bench said it may not be just and fair to ask the splinter group to give up its claim of a real political party until the dispute is finally settled by the court of competent jurisdiction.

In the event, before the expiry of the six-week period, the EC intends to issue any Press Note or Notification for announcing the by-elections in respect of the vacant Assembly Constituencies in the State of Tamil Nadu or Parliamentary Elections for 2019, as the case may be, it shall pass appropriate directions in compliance with the interim order of the High Court dated 9th March, 2018, within one week from the date of release of such Press Note or Notification and in any case, before the date notified for filing of the nominations, whichever is earlier.

The Bench upheld the High Court’s interim order and said “We have no hesitation in agreeing with the High Court that for doing justice and protecting the interests of all concerned and to uphold the democratic principles, including for ensuring free and fair elections, it would be just and proper to continue the interim arrangement as was directed by the EC regarding allotment of a common symbol to the political group represented by Mr. Dinakaran.”

The Bench said in the present case, the decision of the Election Commission is sub judice before the High Court and the claim of the group or faction of being the original registered recognized State political party represented by Mr. Dinakaran would be subject to the outcome thereof. Until such time, there is no just reason as to why the interim arrangement such as ordered by the Election Commission in terms of the interim order dated 22nd March, 2017 (allotting pressure cooker), as applicable to the group represented by Mr. Dinakaran ought not to continue.

The Bench said it may not be just and fair to ask the splinter group to give up its claim of a real political party until the dispute is finally settled by the court of competent jurisdiction, which would be the consequence of seeking registration. The elected representatives, who are members of the group, may have to face the risk of incurring disqualification because of giving certain declarations whilst applying for registration of a new political party.

Resultantly, an interim arrangement which would be just and fair and not cause any prejudice, whatsoever, to the other group which has been presently recognized by the ECI as the real political party, namely, AIADMK, is imperative, the Bench added.

Tags: election commission, ttv dinakaran

Latest From India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: File)

Rahul Gandhi dares PM Modi to Rafale debate

Union minister and former Army chief V. K. Singh (Photo: PTI)

VK Singh seeks action against ‘coup’ planters

Civil aviation minister Jayant Sinha with MPs Paresh Rawal and Parimal Nathwani during ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

Rajya Sabha adjourned over faculty quota in universities

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Congress headquarters for a meeting of general secretaries in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Priyanka to join Rahul in UP road show on February 11

MOST POPULAR

1

Please keep your seatbelts on

2

6 of 10 parents don’t monitor the content their kids view online

3

Shocking! Popular apps found secretly recording iPhone screens

4

iPhone, iPad users — no turning back from iOS 12.1.3

5

Apple accused of blocking old iPhone chargers?

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham