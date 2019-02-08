Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

PM mocked India’s diversity by terming Grand Alliance as 'mahamilavat': Ahmed Patel

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 3:43 pm IST

Taking a jibe on the Grand Alliance, PM Modi said that 'mahamilavat’ of opposition parties was not acceptable to the country.

Ahmed Patel said, 'Kolkatta to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country.' (Photo: PTI)
 Ahmed Patel said, 'Kolkatta to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp criticism of the grand alliance and terming it as `grand adulteration’, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday said that through such remarks Prime Minister is mocking India’s diversity.

“Kolkata to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country,” Patel said.

Taking a jibe on the opposition parties efforts to get united under the umbrella of Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan', Prime Minister Modi had on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said that `mahamilavat’ (Grand adulteration) of opposition parties was not acceptable to the country.

“The people of India have seen the work a Government with a full majority can do. They have seen the work of NDA. They do not want a 'mahamilvat' government of those who assembled in Kolkata,” Prime Minister said.

Tags: ahmed patel, pm modi, grand alliance, congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works (File Photo)

Kejriwal's car attacked in Narela, no casualties: Official

An

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham