PM mocked India’s diversity by terming Grand Alliance as 'mahamilavat': Ahmed Patel

Taking a jibe on the Grand Alliance, PM Modi said that 'mahamilavat’ of opposition parties was not acceptable to the country.

Ahmed Patel said, 'Kolkatta to Chennai, Jammu Kashmir to Kanyakumari cannot be termed as grand adulteration but diversity of a nation. Those who are mocking this diversity will get a fitting reply from the people of this country.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sharp criticism of the grand alliance and terming it as `grand adulteration’, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Friday said that through such remarks Prime Minister is mocking India’s diversity.

Taking a jibe on the opposition parties efforts to get united under the umbrella of Grand Alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan', Prime Minister Modi had on Thursday in the Lok Sabha said that `mahamilavat’ (Grand adulteration) of opposition parties was not acceptable to the country.

“The people of India have seen the work a Government with a full majority can do. They have seen the work of NDA. They do not want a 'mahamilvat' government of those who assembled in Kolkata,” Prime Minister said.