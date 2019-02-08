Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

India, All India

Defence ministry objected to role of PMO on Rafale deal in 2015: report

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 11:50 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 11:50 am IST

The Defence Ministry vehemently objected to the 'parallel negotiations' conducted by PM's office with France, according to a report.

The controversial Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after PM Modi’s talks with then French president Francois Hollande. (Representational Image)
 The controversial Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after PM Modi’s talks with then French president Francois Hollande. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: According to 2015 note accessed by The Hindu, the Defence Ministry expressed strong reservations to the “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France on Rafale fighter jet deal.

The note provides information to the opposition which has attacked government, accusing PM Modi of signing an overpriced deal for 36 Rafale jets to help journalist Anil Ambani.

The note, dated November 24 2015 – was reportedly brought to the attention of then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. Parrikar said the position taken by the PMO was “contradictory to the stand taken by Defence Ministry and the negotiating team.”

Then Defence Secretary G Mohan Kumar had prepared the note which further states that “it is desirable that such discussions be avoided by the PMO as it undermines our negotiating position seriously.”

It continues to state that “we may advise PMO that any Officers who are not part of Indian Negotiating Team may refrain from having parallel parlays [parleys] with the officers of French Government”.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly targeted PM Modi over the claims about the defence ministry’s objection to the Rafale deal.

"Congress President @RahulGandhi had a simple question for you in Parliament Modiji, you chickened out and didn't answer, did the defence ministry oppose your Rafale deal? Looks like we have the answer now... ," the Congress tweeted on Friday, citing The Hindu report.

The controversial Rafale deal was announced in 2016 after PM Modi’s talks with then French president Francois Hollande.

The opposition claims that the government had finalised an overpriced deal to benefit Anil Ambani, whose firm Reliance Defence was recommended as an offset partner for Dassault despite lacking experience.

Dassault is the company manufacturing the Rafale aircraft.

However, both Dassault and the government have denied the allegations.

The allegations were strengthened after Francois Hollande, in an interview last year, said that France had no role in the selection of Anil Ambani's company for the offset clause.

Tags: defence ministry, rafale deal, rahul gandhi, pm modi, anil ambani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

On January 7, a division bench of the high court rejected the RJD leader's appeal challenging a single-judge order on October 6, 2018 turning down his petition against the state government's direction. (Photo: PTI)

SC orders Tejashwi to vacate govt bungalow for deputy CM, fines him Rs 50,000

'The entire Supreme Court judgement on Rafale becomes questionable now... because the information was withheld by the government,' Rahul alleged. (Photo: ANI )

Parallel negotiations for Anil Ambani, proves 'chowkidaar' is a thief: Rahul

In her complaint, the victim's wife told police that Deepak returned home from Haridwar after a trip on Wednesday night. (Representational Image)

Delhi man stabbed to death in front of wife by 'drunk' friends

Autopsy at the state-run JJ Hospital revealed that she had been raped. (Representational Image)

5-year-old girl kidnapped, raped, murdered in central Mumbai

MOST POPULAR

1

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

2

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

3

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

4

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

5

Apple slams down apps that secretly record iPhone screens

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham