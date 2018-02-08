The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 10:44 AM IST

India, All India

SC asks gangrape convicts to share ‘iCloud’ password with survivor

PTI
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 10:34 am IST

The bench observed that it cannot tolerate 'continuous blackmail' and asked convicts to share iCloud password, to remain on bail.

The trial court had awarded 20 years imprisonment to two of the convicts for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including gangrape and criminal conspiracy, and the provisions of the Information Technology Act. (Representational image)
 The trial court had awarded 20 years imprisonment to two of the convicts for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including gangrape and criminal conspiracy, and the provisions of the Information Technology Act. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the convicts in a gangrape case, involving a student of a private university in Haryana, to share with the woman the password of 'iCloud' where they had allegedly stored her obscene photographs.

'iCloud' is a mobile application used for storing data, including photographs, videos, documents and music, and it is tough to hack it without a password.

A bench comprising justices SA Bobde and L Nageswara Rao observed that it cannot tolerate "continuous blackmail" and asked the convicts to share the iCloud password to show bona fide, to remain on bail.

"We are concerned about the present situation. There are pictures of the girl with one of you (convicts). It is difficult for us to accept and tolerate continuous blackmail," the bench told the counsel representing the convicts.

The trial court had awarded 20 years imprisonment to two of the convicts for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including gangrape and criminal conspiracy, and the provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The third accused was awarded a seven-year jail term after being convicted in the case.

However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had suspended their sentences on the pleas filed by them and granted them bail.

The woman approached the top court challenging the bail granted to the convicts.

During the hearing on Wednesday, the bench asked the convicts to share the password with the woman to ensure that the photographs were not circulated.

"Some of the photographs were unfortunately sent by the girl herself. We are not deciding moral issue here. Somebody is released from jail....It is troubling her (woman) that the password is still with them," it said.

The counsel, representing the woman, told the bench that this was not a case where the convicts should have been granted bail by the high court.

He said that even if they shared the password, he would still argue the case on merit against their release from jail after securing bail.

"We are objectively trying to ascertain your security. After all, they are kids... We will decide later if such kind of crimes hurt society," the bench observed and posted the matter for further hearing on February 15.

The top court had earlier stayed the high court's order suspending the sentence awarded to three convicts by the trial court.

The woman, who has also challenged the grant of bail to them by the high court, had claimed in the FIR that she had taken admission in the private university at Sonepat in August 2013 and got acquainted with one of them.

She alleged that the convicts, who became good friends, raped and forced her to send her obscene pictures and blackmailed her.

The woman claimed that the two others also raped her at the university campus after which she lodged an FIR in April 2015.

The high court, while granting bail to the convicts, had said, "The entire crass sequence actually is reflective of a degenerative mindset of the youth breeding denigrating relationships mired in drugs, alcohol, casual sexual escapades and a promiscuous and voyeuristic world."

Tags: supreme court, icloud, gangrape, punjab and haryana high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trudeau comes under fire for ‘mansplaining,’ correcting ‘mankind’ to ‘peoplekind’

2

We were the best fielding team in U-19 World Cup: India fielding coach Abhay Sharma

3

Apple HomePod review: Mixed verdicts

4

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was very committed, but has been single since a year

5

Check out photos of SpaceX's 'Starman' driving beyond earth on a Tesla Roadster

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham