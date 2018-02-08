PM’s wife hurt, her kin killed in mishap

The car rammed into the truck from behind as the truck driver suddenly applied breaks, they added.

Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wife Jashodaben was injured and her relative was killed when their car rammed into a truck in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh.

Jashodaben did not suffer any major injuries in the accident in which four other people travelling with her were also injured, SHO Parsoli Shyam Singh said.

The deceased was identified as Basant Bhai Modi (67), a relative of Jashodaben, who died while undergoing treatment, the police said.

The accident took place in Parsoli police station area when Jashodaben and others were travelling to Chittorgarh after attending a function in Kota.

