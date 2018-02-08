Hawala operator held for LeT links

The NIA has so far arrested five persons in connection with the case.

Officials claimed they would get more details on Lashkar’s financial network during the custodial interrogation of Samad. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In its ongoing probe into activities of terror group Lashkar-e-Tayyaba, National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an alleged hawala operator from Uttarakhand who was operating in Muzaffarnagar, Deob-and and Roorkee.

The accused, Abdul Samad, was arrested from Hardwar on Tuesday and was produced in the designated court in the national capital on Wednesday, which remanded him to six days’ NIA custody.

Sources said Samad was involved in organising funds for Lashkar and was acting as conduit for the terror outfit’s financier based in Saudi Arabia with whom he came in contact through his cousin in that country. Officials claimed they would get more details on Lashkar’s financial network during the custodial interrogation of Samad.

Investigations conducted so far have revealed that Samad had received Rs 3.5 lakh in 2007 from a hawala dealer in Muzaffarnagar which he delivered to a key Lashkar operative, Shaikh Abdul Naeem.

Sources claimed Naeem was responsible for setting up Lashkar modules in states like Bihar, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir following directions from his Pakistan-based handler, Abdul alias Rehan.